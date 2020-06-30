Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A “Cerealist's Diary”, the testimony of a wheat farmer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:39am EDT

A cereal farmer in Salamanca, Spain, explains how satellite navigation systems help farmers to reduce CO2 emissions and save time and money, and demonstrates how currently plays an important role in European agriculture, helping farms to improve crop yields while reducing their environmental footprint.

We met with Fernando Benito, a cereal farmer in Spain, who spoke to us about how EGNOS supports the entire wheat production cycle by facilitating various tasks such as ploughing, fertilizing, sowing and spraying.

EGNOS, the preferred entry technology for precision farming

EGNOS, with its sub-metre level accuracy (20-30 cm pass-to-pass), offers an affordable solution for some of the field work required by precision agriculture. EGNOS allows farmers to better monitor their harvest yields, perform effective in-field data collection and use guidance in cultivation. It also increases their efficiency, allowing them to work in poor visibility or bad weather conditions, while increasing productivity, lowering costs and minimising environmental impact - all with minimal investment.

In the words of Fernando: 'EGNOS allows me to save time and money across all my tasks. Thanks to its precision guidance it enables the correct dissemination of fertilizer and phytosanitary products, thus avoiding overlaps and errors. EGNOS is very easy to use and to configure, it saves me resources and time.'

To benefit from the EGNOS service, all you need is an -enabled antenna and a receiver properly configured to receive the signal. For those interested in equipment configuration details, guidelines can be downloaded through this link. You can also download GEAR, an interactive (and free) virtual demonstrator that allows you to have fun experiencing various farming tasks under different weather conditions, while showcasing the benefits of EGNOS for machinery guidance. If you want to calculate how much money you can save by using EGNOS on your farm, try the EASE tool. This software provides a cost-benefit analysis by comparing the results achieved through EGNOS+ guidance versus GPS alone.

Fernando added: 'I can say that EGNOS is a tool that meets the requirements of my crops at low cost. It provides me with the precision I need at all times throughout the season, so I would recommend it to other cereal farmers.'

The agriculture sector has been one of the fastest to adopt satellite navigation services. This is confirmed by the fact the vast majority of agricultural devices on board farming machinery today are EGNOS-enabled and EGNOS is fast becoming the preferred entry-level technology for sustainable precision agriculture in Europe.

Watch the video here.

Media note: This feature can be republished without charge provided the European GNSS Agency () is acknowledged as the source at the top or the bottom of the story. You must request permission before you use any of the photographs on the site. If you republish, we would be grateful if you could link back to the GSA website (http://www.gsa.europa.eu).

Disclaimer

GSA - European GNSS Agency published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 08:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:09aHOCHDORF : Jürg Oleas is elected as Chair of the Board of Directors
PU
05:09aThe European Union extended economic sanctions on Russia
PU
05:09aDRIVER : Interim Report 2020
PU
05:09aQSL Market Update , 30/6/2020
PU
05:09aUMT UNITED MOBILITY TECHNOLOGY : postpones publication of the 2019 annual financial statements and date for the 2020 Annual General Mee…
PU
05:09aRoad Traffic Accidents, April 2020
PU
05:09aTurnover Index in Retail Trade (2015=100.0), April 2020
PU
05:09aProducer Price Index in Industry (2015=100.0), May 2020
PU
05:09aSTANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN : Director appointment and Chief Executive change
PU
05:09aGOLDMAN SACHS : | Press Releases - Goldman Sachs Statement on Stress Capital Buffer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
4EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source
5BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Intesa bids to shake up Italy bank landscape with UBI offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group