Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

A look at Tesla's nine-member board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:53am CEST

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc's board has named a special committee of three directors to negotiate with Chief Executive Elon Musk on taking the electric car maker private, although it said it was yet to see a firm offer from him.

The committee, made up of Tesla directors Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm and Linda Johnson Rice, will wade into a deal that has puzzled Wall Street since a surprise announcement by Musk on Twitter last week.

The following is a snapshot of the nine members on Tesla's board.

Member Background

Member since

Elon Musk 2004 Tesla's Chief Executive Officer and

co-founder. Owns a roughly 20 percent

stake in Tesla. Also serves as CEO of

SpaceX.

Brad Buss 2009 Served as chief financial officer of

solar panel installer SolarCity for

two years before retiring in 2016.

Tesla bought SolarCity that year. Buss

was also CFO of Cypress Semiconductor.

Ira 2007 Founder and managing partner of

Ehrenpreis venture capital firm DBL Partners,

which is an investor in Tesla,

according to its website. Ehrenpreis

bagged the first Model 3 car, having

been the first to put down a deposit,

but later gifted it to Musk.

Antonio 2007 Lead independent director at Tesla

Gracias since 2010. Founder and chief

executive officer of Valor Equity

Partners. In May this year,

influential proxy adviser ISS

recommended that investors vote

against his election to the board and

called him a non-independent director.

Robyn 2014 The first woman to join Tesla's board,

Denholm Denholm is chief operations officer of

telecom firm Telstra and the ex-CFO of

network gear maker Juniper Networks.

James 2017 The CEO of Twenty-First Century Fox

Murdoch and chairman of Sky Plc. ISS in May

recommended that investors vote

against his election to the board as

he is "overboarded" - serving on

several other boards. ISS also called

him a non-independent director,

despite Tesla considering him an

independent member.

Steve 2009 Co-founder of Silicon Valley venture

Jurvetson capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

He resigned from DFJ in November 2017,

following allegations of sexual

harassment against him. He is on a

leave of absence from Tesla's board

since then.

Kimbal 2004 Elon Musk's brother and co-founder of

Musk restaurant chain The Kitchen. Kimbal,

according to media reports, has been

criticized for his lack of experience

in the auto industry, as well as his

role as an independent director at

burrito chain Chipotle, which has

faced major health and food safety

issues.

Linda Rice 2017 First African-American and second

woman to join Tesla's board. Current

chairman of Johnson Publishing Co,

which previously owned Ebony and Jet

magazines.

(This version of the story corrects last item to say Johnson Publishing previously owned Ebony and Jet magazines)

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 1.79% 493.32 Delayed Quote.70.68%
JUNIPER NETWORKS -0.15% 26.9 Delayed Quote.-5.61%
SKY 0.29% 1535 Delayed Quote.51.68%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX 0.35% 45.48 Delayed Quote.31.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05aSplitt Introduces Advanced Cryptocurrency Cloud Server for More Profitable and Safe Crypto Mining
NE
04:01aSDSRPC SOUTH DAKOTA SOYBEAN RESEARCH & PROMOTION : Visit the SD Soybean Research & Promotion Council Dakotafest Tent & Connect with Growers & Research
PU
03:48aAustralian Wages Growth Remains Subdued
DJ
03:36aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Wages rise 0.6% in the June quarter 2018 (Media Release)
PU
03:31aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : A-share market to open up further
PU
03:28aDollar hovers near 13-month peak on concerns over Turkey
RE
03:22aGEORGE SOROS : Soros Fund Management adds popular tech names, BlackRock in second quarter
RE
03:19aAsian stocks weaken as Turkey worries weigh, dollar stands tall
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
3PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. : PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highl..
4ECT ENVIRONMENTAL CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES : Shareholder Update – India Project
5Diamondback to buy Energen in $9.2 billion deal to boost Permian presence

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.