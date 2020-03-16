A message from MVSS about COVID-19

Miami Valley Steel Service Partners,

As always, the health and safety of our employees will be our top priority as we face the challenges associated with the Coronavirus (COVID-19). With the help of our healthcare partners, we are monitoring the situation both on a regional and national level and will adjust plans as needed. As a result, we have made the decision to suspend all non-essential business travel for the time being.

Our office and plant will remain open as we continue to focus on supplying steel at the high level of service our customers expect. Business levels remain strong and to date we have no concerns from our vendors regarding future supply.

Please contact your MVSS representative should you have any questions or concerns.

We wish you all good health and prosperity, and thank you for your continued support.

MVSS Management Team