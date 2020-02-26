Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

A new calculator sheds light on high-flying U.S. unicorn price tags

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 06:04pm EST
Stanford Graduate School of Business professor Ilya Strebulaev poses while showing a new online calculator

Common shares in many high-flying venture-backed startup companies are worth less than headlines lead some people to believe, and an online calculator that two finance professors debuted on Wednesday can now quantify that discrepancy.

Stanford Graduate School of Business Professor Ilya Strebulaev and University of British Columbia Assistant Professor of Finance Will Gornall previously showed that headline valuation numbers do not reflect how the favorable terms large investors negotiate can lessen the value of common shares.

They built a tool that calculates the fair value of those shares and options and launched it at https://valuation.vc.

For example food delivery startup DoorDash raised its latest round at $189.70 a share, and the calculator put the fair value of a common share at $169. Impossible Foods' last round was at $10.60 a share compared with its fair value share price of $9.24, according to the calculator.

Both companies declined to comment.

The discrepancy arises because big investors including venture capital funds are able to command favorable terms such as a guarantee on their return when the company goes public.

Common share investors, such as employees who are granted shares or options, rarely enjoy similar terms.

A record number of unicorns, startups valued at $1 billion or more, were formed in 2019, often using their high valuations to lure talent, grab attention or ink partnerships.

When venture funds invest in fast-growing companies like scooter company Bird or Airbnb, those headline numbers are derived with simple math: The most recent price paid for a slice of the company is applied to the company as a whole to come up with a total valuation.

The calculator's fair value data would be helpful for startup employees to decide whether to leave a company and abandon the stock options, or at what price to sell their shares on an opaque secondary market for unlisted shares.

To build the calculator, the professors scraped public documents on more than 130 startups including incorporation documents.

Strebulaev and Gornall developed models to calculate the impact on common shares of provisions such as those that guarantee a return on investment to certain investors or give investors veto rights over initial public offerings.

Strebulaev said his team would continue to update and expand the calculator with the aim of bringing more transparency to the startup world.

(This story refiles to remove extraneous letter in third paragraph)

By Jane Lanhee Lee

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:41pTrump Administration Defends Coronavirus Response, Rejects Appointing Czar to Oversee Outbreak-- 6th Update
DJ
06:15pToll Brothers says 11 home sales in California impacted by coronavirus
RE
06:11pTreasury Yields Hit Fresh Record Lows; Energy Bonds Slide
DJ
06:04pA new calculator sheds light on high-flying U.S. unicorn price tags
RE
05:47pTreasury Yields Hit Fresh Record Lows; Energy Bonds Slide
DJ
05:28pEurex senses Brexit momentum in euro clearing battle with London
RE
05:23pMicrosoft expects Windows unit to miss revenue outlook on coronavirus impact
RE
05:19pNew Zealand Exports to China Rose by a Third in January
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : to Kick Off Its Own Studies of Potential Coronavirus Drug--Update
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Expects Personal Computing to Miss Target, Citing Coronavirus
3China's surging small-cap stocks stir bubble fears as Beijing ramps up support
4TUTOR PERINI CORPORATION : TUTOR PERINI: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
5NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group