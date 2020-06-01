Log in
A project for the production of an additional 61 thousand tons of propane-butane mixture per year is being implemented in Kashkadarya

06/01/2020 | 04:06am EDT

In accordance with the resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan from 9 January 2020 No. PP-4563 'On measures for the implementation of the Investment Program of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2020-2022', an investment project is being implemented at Uzbekneftegaz modernization of three units for producing propane-butane mixture (UPPBS) by the Shurtan oil and gas production department worth US$49.0 million.

The project aims to increase production at three plants for the production of a propane-butane mixture of liquefied gas by an additional 61,000 tons per year and to ensure the growing demand of domestic consumers for this type of fuel. This was reported by the press service of Uzbekneftegaz JSC.

To implement the project, imported technological equipment is being purchased manufactured at the factories of KMPO JSC (Russia), NIPI NG PETON LLC (Russia), Endress + Hauser (Switzerland), Elektrostandart-pribor (Russia), PJSC Sumy MNPO '(Ukraine) and others.

At present, replaceable flowing parts (HFC) for DCS, shut-off and control valves, instrumentation and automation equipment, low-voltage electrical equipment, tanks for storing liquefied gas, separators, laboratory equipment and others are supplied, installation is being carried out.

To date, the total construction volume is 17.0% completed by the contractor LLC Mubarekneftegazmontazh. The completion of construction and installation works is planned for November of this year.

It is worth noting that in this project, workers perform construction and installation works in full compliance with quarantine rules.

UzDaily.com

Disclaimer

OGU - Uzbekistan International Oil & Gas Exhibition published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 08:05:07 UTC
