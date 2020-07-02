Log in
A prosecutor's murder throws a mob boss trial into turmoil in ‘Death To The Prosecution'

07/02/2020 | 12:01am EDT

MOUNT DORA, Fla., July 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A young federal prosecutor must take over the frightening court case of a mob kingpin after his boss dies in a suspicious accident in John Paul Carinci’s new crime thriller, “Death To The Prosecution” (published by Archway Publishing). The novel continues the storyline from two of Carinci’s earlier works: “Better Off Dead” and “Better Off Dead In Paradise.”

 

The book places the reader front and center in the courtroom where an old mob boss, Peter “Big Hands” Crangi, is on trial. After the lead prosecutor is killed, the tension is incredibly high. Assistant Prosecutor Justin Flavin nervously steps in to head the prosecution team and hopes he can survive the trial of the decade. The case all rests on the testimony of Rocky Mancresi to decide if Crangi will be convicted, set free, or kill others.

 

“Mafia books are very appealing to many. The danger of retribution from the Mob keeps a person's interest throughout the book,” Carinci says, adding that he hopes his book teaches readers “That evil may not always win. That no matter how wealthy and powerful someone is, the law can close in on them.”

 

https://www.amazon.com/Death-Prosecution-John-Paul-Carinci/dp/1480887560/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=9781480887541&qid=1592413958&sr=8-1

 

“Death To The Prosecution”

By John Paul Carinci

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781480887541

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 226 pages | ISBN 9781480887565

E-Book | 226 pages | ISBN 9781480887558

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

John Paul Carinci, a successful insurance executive and president of Carinci Insurance Agency, Inc., for over 43 years, is also an author, songwriter, poet, and CEO of Better Off Dead Productions, Inc., a movie production company. As a worldwide published author, three of his self-help books, “The Power of Being Different,” “Awesome Success Principles,” and “An All-Consuming Desire To Succeed,” have been translated and published in many foreign countries. As a screenwriter, Carinci has adapted many of his novels, including “Better Off Dead,” “A Second Chance,” and “Better Off Dead in Paradise,” “The Two Lives Of Everett Quinn,” “Death To The Prosecution,” “Paymaster’s Lost Gold of Gettysburg,” a TV series pilot, “Only Heaven Knows,” and “Defying Death In Hagerstown,”  the latter co-written by Jeff Lenburg. Carinci is a motivational speaker and has appeared in over 100 radio and TV interviews throughout the world.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 888-242-5904.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
