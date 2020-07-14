Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

A third of British company audits failed quality test - watchdog

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 03:54am EDT
General view of the Canary Wharf financial district in London

A third of company audits by Britain's leading accounting firms failed a quality test, the country's accounting watchdog said on Tuesday, piling further pressure on a sector already being questioned over its competence.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said 29 of 88 audits inspected needed improvements, with 7 of these requiring significant improvements.

The review covered the "Big Four" auditors - Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC - as well as smaller firms Grant Thornton, Mazars and BDO.

The FRC had set the firms a raised target of 100% of the audits inspected requiring no more than limited improvements, up from 90% previously, and none passed.

Of the Big Four, KPMG chalked up the most audit quality failures with 7 out of 18. Nearly half of Grant Thornton's audits fell short of the required standard, at 4 out of 9 inspected, the watchdog found.

In their responses to the FRC, both KPMG and Grant Thornton said they were disappointed with the results and were taking action to improve their standards.

Auditors in Britain have come under increased scrutiny in recent years after high-profile corporate failures at builder Carillion, retailer BHS and an accounting scandal at cafe chain Patisserie Valerie.

The FRC fined Grant Thornton 3 million pounds ($3.8 million) this month for ethics failures on its audit of drinks retailer Conviviality.

It also recommended a record fine of 15 million pounds for Deloitte for "serious and serial failings" in its audit of technology company Autonomy.

"We are concerned that firms are still not consistently achieving the necessary level of audit quality. While firms have made some improvements, and we have observed instances of good practice, it is clear that further progress is required," said David Rule, the FRC's executive director of supervision.

"The tone from the top at the firms needs to support a culture of challenge and to back auditors making tough decisions."

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Pravin Char)

By Iain Withers
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aChina says to sanction Lockheed Martin over Taiwan arms sale
RE
04:31aGlobal shares retreat as coronavirus surges, Sino-US tensions rise
RE
04:28aUK economy limps out of COVID-19 slump in May
RE
04:26aChina posts first import growth since pandemic, exports also up
RE
04:25aHungarian prime minister seeks parliament's backing in EU budget talks
RE
04:24aFaced with COVID-19, highest number of Australians tap retirement funds since April
RE
04:21aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : It is Crucial to Propose a Social Compact Based on a Broad and Participatory Dialogue to Face the Present Contingency and Rethink the Post COVID-19 Reactivation
PU
04:17aAustrian banks well capitalised but eastern Europe could hurt them -ONB
RE
04:15aEuro zone banks expect to tighten access to credit in third quarter, ECB says
RE
04:14aSouth Korea to spend $95 billion on green projects to boost economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAIDU, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to soon end audit deal underpinning Chinese listings in U.S. - o..
2Hedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible gift'
3K+S AG : K+S : Berenberg maintains a Sell rating
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL : Results of the Option to Receive the Final 2019 Dividend in Shares
5HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Hyundai Motor Group head says Hyundai, Kia to sell one million EVs in 2025

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group