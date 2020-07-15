Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

A total of 908 counterfeit euro banknotes found in Finland in the first half of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/15/2020 | 04:16am EDT

In the first half of 2020, a total of 908 counterfeit euro banknotes were detected among banknotes in circulation in Finland. The number of counterfeits has approximately doubled from the corresponding period in 2019.

'The number of counterfeit banknotes in circulation in Finland was higher than usual in the first half of 2020. Some people have succeeded in using, in particular, low-quality counterfeits such as movie money and souvenir banknotes as a means of payment,' says Olli Vehmas, Banknote Specialist at the Bank of Finland. 'These banknotes are easy to identify as counterfeits, however, because they do not contain any security features,' he continues.

Among the banknotes in circulation in Finland the first half of 2020, the EUR 20 was the most frequently discovered counterfeit note (384 counterfeits), followed by the EUR 10 (290 counterfeits) and EUR 50 (163 counterfeits).

'It is always advisable to check the security features when handling banknotes,' says Vehmas.

Period (the first or second half of the year) 1/2018 2/2018 1/2019 2/2019 1/2020
Number of counterfeits 341 492 426 554 908

The new series of euro banknotes, of which the last denominations, the EUR 100 and EUR 200 banknotes, were issued last year, will help prevent counterfeiting. The other denominations were issued earlier. The banknote security features involve the latest technology, as a result of which banknote counterfeiting is even more difficult than before.

A number of security features have been incorporated into euro banknotes for authentication purposes. Banknote authenticity can be checked by using simple tests, i.e. by feeling the raised print, looking at the banknote against the light and tilting it. When in doubt, a suspect banknote should be compared directly with one that is known to be genuine. Instructions and guides for checking banknote authenticity can be found on the Bank of Finland website.

For further information, please contact:

Olli Vehmas, Banknote Specialist, Bank of Finland, tel. +358 9 183 3410
Kristian Meismaa, Detective Sergeant, National Bureau of Investigation, tel. +358 295 486 837

Disclaimer

Bank of Finland published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 08:15:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:57aSterling above $1.26 as dollar falls, steady vs euro
RE
04:56aCHARTERED INSTITUTE OF LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT : Teesport on track to support international trade growth as haulier booking system hits milestone
PU
04:53aDelisting surges in China as Beijing adopts 'survival of the fittest' approach
RE
04:51aSixty billion forints for fight against epidemic
PU
04:51aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Appointments to the Monetary Board - Mr Sanjeeva Jayawardena PC, Dr (Mrs) Ranee Jayamaha and Mr Samantha Kumarasinghe
PU
04:48aLondon stocks gain on vaccine hopes, GlaxoSmithKline boost
RE
04:44aU.S. says room for sanctions in response to China in South China Sea
RE
04:42aBoE's Tenreyro sees "incomplete V" shape for UK recovery
RE
04:34aOil gains after big U.S. drawdown; eyes on OPEC committee meeting
RE
04:20aChina says it will act to protect its interests after UK Huawei ban
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"