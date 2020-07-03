A webinar was held with the participation of international experts to discuss the draft census questionnaire

On July 2 this year, a webinar was held to discuss the project 'The questionnaire and the census of the population in 2022'.

The event was organized jointly with the CIS Interstate Statistical Committee. The webinar was attended by employees of the CIS Interstate Statistical Committee, as well as employees of the Department of demography and labor statistics.

The webinar was opened by the Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Statistics M. Ziyadullaev. At the webinar, the head of the CIS Interstate Statistical Committee V. L. Sokolin analyzed the questions in the framework of the draft program of the population census and the questionnaire for 2022 and gave his suggestions on the need to reduce the list of questions, taking into account the difficulties in filling out and processing the questionnaires.

During the event, discussions were held on improving the draft program of the population census and the questionnaire for 2022.

Source: The State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on statistics