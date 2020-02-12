A year of transformation - Activity Report 2019

If the World Employment Confederation had to sum up 2019 in one word, it would be 'transformation'. As the private employment services sector accompanies workers and organisations in the transformation of the world of the work, the World Employment Confederation also transforms its service offering to demonstrate how its members enable open and sustainable labour markets.

In 2019, the World Employment Confederation carried on its mission of striving for recognition of the positive economic and social role played by the private employment services sector by offering five main services to its members. Through advocacy at both global and European level, thought leadership, profiling, capacity building and best practice sharing activities, the World Employment Confederation has created many opportunities to engage stakeholders both internally and externally.

Advocacy to the International Labour Organisation to achieve an unambiguous recognition of diverse forms of work as a provider of decent work in the ILO Centenary Declaration;

Broadening the network of EU stakeholders by meeting new EU officials, securing chairmanship of the European Business Services Alliance (EBSA) and organizing debates between EU think tanks;

Creating new communication tools to promote the sector's social innovation initiatives;

Supporting events by WEC members in more than 11 countries;

Organising workshops and networking opportunities for members to exchange about common challenges;

Rewarding best practices through awards.

Many more examples are illustrated in our Activity Report 2019 but we encourage you to explore our websites and publications further to find more details!