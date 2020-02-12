Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A year of transformation - Activity Report 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 05:49am EST
If the World Employment Confederation had to sum up 2019 in one word, it would be 'transformation'. As the private employment services sector accompanies workers and organisations in the transformation of the world of the work, the World Employment Confederation also transforms its service offering to demonstrate how its members enable open and sustainable labour markets.

Published on 12th February 2020

In 2019, the World Employment Confederation carried on its mission of striving for recognition of the positive economic and social role played by the private employment services sector by offering five main services to its members. Through advocacy at both global and European level, thought leadership, profiling, capacity building and best practice sharing activities, the World Employment Confederation has created many opportunities to engage stakeholders both internally and externally.

  • Advocacy to the International Labour Organisation to achieve an unambiguous recognition of diverse forms of work as a provider of decent work in the ILO Centenary Declaration;
  • Broadening the network of EU stakeholders by meeting new EU officials, securing chairmanship of the European Business Services Alliance (EBSA) and organizing debates between EU think tanks;
  • Creating new communication tools to promote the sector's social innovation initiatives;
  • Supporting events by WEC members in more than 11 countries;
  • Organising workshops and networking opportunities for members to exchange about common challenges;
  • Rewarding best practices through awards.

Many more examples are illustrated in our Activity Report 2019 but we encourage you to explore our websites and publications further to find more details!

content types: News

Disclaimer

World Employment Confederation published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 10:48:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:03aDISH NETWORK : announces conference call for fourth quarter and year-end 2019 financial results
PR
06:03aEmpire Medical Training Launches New Center of Excellence and Innovation™ ‘Comprehensive Botox™ and Dermal Filler Premium Combination Course' for Practitioners Committed to Excellence
BU
06:02aCOMMERCE BANCSHARES, INC. : to Participate in the 2020 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Winter Financial Services Symposium, February 13-14, 2020
BU
06:02aLife Sciences Industry Rapidly Adopting Real-World Data, but Access to Robust Data a Concern/Barrier, According to Inteliquet Survey
BU
06:02aCYBIN CORP : Announces Partnership with the Toronto Centre for Psychedelic Science
BU
06:02aBANC OF CALIFORNIA : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
06:02aJAKKS PACIFIC : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
BU
06:01aWATERLOO BREWING : Brews Up Two New Spring/Summer Radlers
AQ
06:01aANFIELD ENERGY : Applauds the US Government's US$1.5B Uranium Reserve Proposal in its FY21 Federal Budget
AQ
06:01aG6 MATERIALS CORP : . and Gilman Industries, LLC Start Work on Green Energy Project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
2KERING : KERING : Gucci owner Kering halts spending in China on virus fears
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Slashes Dividend as Profit Falls
4GLOBALDATA PLC : GLOBALDATA : A well-directed scrappage policy will help Indian automotive market recover from..
5Oil jumps as fall in new China coronavirus cases eases fuel demand concerns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group