A2 Milk : Appointment of Chief Executive Greater China – Li Xiao

0
03/24/2019 | 03:55pm EDT

The a2 Milk Company is pleased to advise it has appointed Li Xiao to the position of Chief Executive Greater China, effective from 29 April 2019.

Li Xiao joins the Company with substantial experience building successful businesses in China across a diverse range of multinational and local fast growth consumer driven companies including Mars, Nike, Burger King and more recently the high growth Kids Entertainment Division at Wanda Group.

Li Xiao has had a strong results orientation throughout his career, with a track record of agility and adapting to different organisational cultures and high growth environments. The first part of Li Xiao's career was spent in more traditional businesses, learning the fundamentals of the consumer products industry in some of the world's most successful global companies. The second part of his career has been leading large, locally driven, high growth businesses.

Jayne Hrdlicka, Managing Director & CEO said of Li Xiao's appointment, 'We are delighted to have such an entrepreneurial and accomplished executive joining The a2 Milk Company team. Li Xiao brings with him a deep and long track record of excellent business results achieved by finding innovative pathways to building businesses across multiple consumer categories in China. He will be a great addition to the team and a strong fit with our unique culture as a company.'

The role will report directly to the Chief Executive Asia Pacific, Peter Nathan, with a dotted line to the Managing Director & CEO, Jayne Hrdlicka. Li Xiao will be based in Shanghai and will sit on the Company's senior leadership team.

Li Xiao will be responsible for maximising the significant opportunities that the China market presents for the Company, with an initial focus on delivering against the Company's existing well-developed strategy and preparing for future growth opportunities across Greater China.

Jayne Hrdlicka
Managing Director & CEO
The a2 Milk Company Limited

A PDF version of this announcement can be found here.

Disclaimer

A2 Milk Company Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 19:54:04 UTC
