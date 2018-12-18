A2 Milk : David Hearn – Chair & Non-Executive Director

NZX/ASX Market release

In addition to his role as Chairman of The a2 Milk Company, David Hearn has also historically carried out some limited executive duties. The CEO called on David from time to time to support the Company's business in Europe and the UK in a limited executive role.

David has advised the Board that those arrangements are now at an end. The Board therefore wishes to advise of a change in David's status from Chair & Executive Director to Chair & Non-Executive Director.

In light of his limited executive role during the first half of the current financial year, the Board considers it appropriate that David should retain his non-independent status until at least the end of the current financial year.

The Board will continue its practice of regularly assessing the independence of each of its non-executive directors.

A PDF of this announcement can be found here.