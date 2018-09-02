Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

A2 Milk : New China E-Commerce Law

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

NZX/ASX Market release

The a2 Milk Company has previously commented that China's regulatory environment continues to evolve and the Company actively monitors China's regulatory framework.

The Company wishes to advise that late on Friday, 31 August, the legislative branch of the Chinese Government passed new law providing a framework in respect of e-commerce in China. This framework is broad in scope and will apply in respect of all e-commerce activities, both domestic and cross border (CBEC). The new e-commerce law will come into effect from 1 January 2019 and will cover e-commerce operators (including registration of platform operators), contracts, dispute resolution and promotion.

Further implementation guidance, including implications in respect of the CBEC grace period (due to expire on 31 December), is expected in the coming months.

The Company welcomes the new e-commerce law and the Chinese Government's continued support of CBEC, which the Company considers will ultimately further protect the rights and safety of consumers and the overall integrity of the channel.

The Company's business operates a flexible multi-channel multi-product strategy to best position the brand for growth.

The Company will continue to work proactively with its partners to respond to the new e-commerce law and the yet to be released implementation guidance as appropriate.

View a PDF version of this announcement here.

Disclaimer

A2 Milk Company Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 20:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/02TATNEFT' : The Day of Oil and Gas Industry Workers Was Celebrated in Almetyevsk
PU
09/02STARBUCKS : NZ's Restaurant Brands to exit Starbucks business in New Zealand
RE
09/02BB&T : Employee satisfaction a focal point for BB&T
AQ
09/02SONY : Court directs Sony to pay the price of a phone
AQ
09/02WPP : Ad firm WPP picks new CEO
AQ
09/02ALSTOM : Bridge to the future
AQ
09/02A2 MILK : New China E-Commerce Law
PU
09/02STRONGPOINT : Changes in organization and Executive Management Team
AQ
09/02CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION : I’m not Afraid of Free, Fair Polls, Buhari Tells Nigerians in China
AQ
09/02LIVESTOCK IMPROVEMENT : LIC introduces new, world-leading measures to combat M. bovis
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Agreement on world's biggest trade deal set for November, Singapore says
2INDONESIA TO WORK WITH ALIBABA'S JACK MA TO INCREASE EXPORTS: minister
3Qatar plans to invest billions of dollars in Germany
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's billionaire CEO released after U.S. arrest
5TESLA : TESLA : Daily Mail, London, Mail on Sunday Business Briefs column

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.