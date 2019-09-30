A2A Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Advisors

A2A Pharmaceuticals Inc. (A2A), a biotechnology company committed to the advancement of innovative scientific research and new therapeutic agents, today announced the formation of its advisory board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005421/en/

Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee is a pioneering physician, oncologist, and Pulitzer Prize winning author of numerous books which have redefined our understanding of human health, medicine and science such as The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer among others. He will lead the A2A Scientific Advisory board.

His innovative research signals a paradigm shift in cancer pathology and has enabled the development of treatments that reach beyond current pharmaceutical models toward new biological and cellular therapies. He studied biology at Stanford University, obtained a D.Phil. from University of Oxford, and a M.D. from Harvard University. He is currently an Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at Columbia University.

He has received numerous awards for his scientific work, has published his original research and opinions in journals such Nature and Cell. He remarked, “A2A Pharmaceuticals has a very unique approach to designing new therapeutics that has yielded amazing results very quickly and with limited resources. I’m very excited to have this opportunity.”

Dr. Annalisa Jenkins, M.B.B.S., F.R.C.P. is a biopharma thought leader with over 25 years of industry experience. Dr. Jenkins has extensive recent experience in building and financing biotech companies pursuing cures for the most challenging rare diseases to address important medical issues globally. She has consistently built and led teams advancing programs from scientific research through clinical development, regulatory approval, and into healthcare systems globally. In addition, she is an advocate for diversity and inclusion, particularly for women in science. Dr. Jenkins served as president and CEO of Dimension Therapeutics a leading gene therapy company that she took public on the NASDAQ and subsequently sold to Ultragenyx. Prior leadership roles have included the head of global research and development and executive vice president global development and medical at Merck Serono, and several senior positions at Bristol Myers-Squibb over 15 years - including serving as senior vice president and head of global medical affairs. Dr. Jenkins is a board member of several growing companies and committee member of the Science Board to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration among others. She remarked, “A2As technology is what precision medicine is all about. Difficult to drug targets like protein-protein interactions are perfect for this approach.”

Dr. Srikumar Chellappan is a Distinguished Scholar the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida and is Chair of the Department of Tumor Biology since 2010. He holds a PhD in Biochemistry from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and a Postdoctoral Fellowship in Molecular Biology from Duke University Medical Center. He started his independent laboratory at Columbia University in 1992 and his studies focus on regulatory pathways that promote tumor growth, angiogenesis, metastasis and how they can be targeted for drug discovery.

Dr. Chellappan states, “The ongoing drug discovery efforts at A2A Pharma are groundbreaking and have the potential to shift the current paradigms in combating multiple difficult to treat cancers. Their approach to drug discovery is refreshingly innovative and their current research is bound to produce highly potent and selective new drugs to combat cancer.”

Dr. Stergiopoulos, CEO of A2A Pharmaceuticals, commented, “the formation of A2A’s advisory board with great expertise from a variety of disciplines is a very important step towards advancing our therapies into the clinic for the patients that need them.”

About A2A Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

A2A Pharmaceuticals Inc. is committed to the development of new therapeutic agents that serve highly unmet patient needs. Our focus area is oncology and a program for Duchenne’s Muscular Dystrophy.

A2A’s technology applies a proprietary therapeutic design methodology called SCULPT™, towards inhibiting protein-protein interactions and other enzymes of pharmacological importance in a range of diseases. SCULPT™ enables the design of novel ligands specifically to match the unique topological features of disease targets.

SCULPT™ radically accelerates lead drug discovery and optimization through systematic design, creating a broad range of highly selective new drug candidates for difficult to drug targets.

Copyright © 2019 A2A Pharmaceuticals. All rights reserved.

For more information, please visit www.a2apharma.com

Our mailing address is:

A2A Pharmaceuticals Inc.

101 Ave of the Americas

New York, NY 10013

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190930005421/en/