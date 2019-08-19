Log in
A4 Systems Corporation and Zerosound Systems Inc. Collaborate on Industrial Noise Control

08/19/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2019) - A4 Systems Corporation and Zerosound Systems Inc. have entered into a Letter of Intent to collaborate in the development and implementation of Zerosound's revolutionary products and services and their adaptation as advanced Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) devices. This collaboration will focus on the development of Zerosound's proprietary industrial noise control IIoT system and develop further compatibility with Power over Ethernet (PoE) products expanding its services for industrial and other commercial applications in factories, warehouses, open plan retail and other commercial environments.

"We specialize in finding new interesting ways to capture data and put it to good use. Zerosound has some very interesting technology which is applicable to a number of projects we are working on currently and, by working with their team and expanding its application base to our ecosystem of PoE devices and API's, Zerosound's products will have some very impressive utility in today's marketplace," said Adam Morand, A4's CEO.

About A4 Systems Corporation: A4 Systems Corporation is a leader in Digital Transformation Services tailored for any industrial organization. A4's focus is centered on the entire flow of data; from acquisition and aggregation to intelligent analysis, which ultimately driving machine and human action. With digital transformation becoming a necessity across all industries, A4 gives industrial organizations the exact tools needed to survive the disruptive nature of Industry 4.0.

"We are excited to work with the A4 team to develop truly disruptive noise cancelling solutions for industry. Combining A4's industrial digital expertise with Zerosound's proprietary noise reduction technologies will be a true showcase for Industry 4.0," said Norm Bogner, President of Zerosound.

About Zerosound Systems Inc.: Zerosound Systems Inc. innovates Active Noise Control with proprietary methods, algorithms, IoT, data analytics and a unique Matrix sensor. Noise problems from construction and traffic to environmental, industrial and urban sources are controlled to acceptable levels. The technology, which is both noise controlling and amplifying, is third-party validated by the Advanced Research Lab at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) and is Patent Pending in the US and 152 PCT countries worldwide.

For more information about A4 Systems, please contact or visit:

press@A4.Systems

https://A4.Systems

For more information about Zerosound Systems Inc., please contact or visit:

https://zerosound.net/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47050


© Newsfilecorp 2019
