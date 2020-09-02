Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

A5 Volleyball Club to Open New State-of-the-Art Sportsplex Facility  Millions in Revenue for Alpharetta / Roswell Expected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 08:10am EDT

ATLANTA, Ga., Sept. 2, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when many youth club sports clubs are struggling or shutting down as a consequence of the national pandemic, one metro-Atlanta based club, A5 Volleyball Club, is boldly expanding, offering more world class opportunities for athletes to train and compete.

A5 Volleyball Club

ATLANTA, Ga., Sep 02, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when many youth club sports clubs are struggling or shutting down as a consequence of the national pandemic, one metro-Atlanta based club, A5 Volleyball Club, is boldly expanding, offering more world class opportunities for athletes to train and compete.

Thousands of athletes and families train with A5 making it one of the largest youth club volleyball organizations in the country. A5 recognizes that, now more than ever, kids need outlets to exercise and connect with friends through playing sports.

This facility expansion has been in the works for some time and came together in January when a deal was made with the Andretti family to take over their vacant facility on Alpharetta Hwy in Roswell. The transformation of the 70,000-square foot space has energized the youth volleyball community that was devastated when the 2019-20 season was suspended in March.

Club founder Bob Westbrook said, "We believe this move into our new facility will prove to be a transformative event for the youth volleyball community in Atlanta as well as the Southeast. We are blessed to have this opportunity."

The A5 Sportsplex will be home to A5 Volleyball Club with the capacity to offer 40+ competitive and regional teams, leagues, and adult play as well as individual volleyball training. The venue will also serve as a volleyball tournament destination hosting teams, regionally, from Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana, and nationally as well. Youth sports generated 15 Billion dollars last year in the US as Volleyball continues to be one of the fastest growing sports for young men and women in the country.

The regional and national growth of this business has the potential to bring in millions of dollars to the local economy. On any given weekend during the competitive club volleyball season, tens of thousands of players and their families travel to tournaments. A5's new facility is poised to become a sought-after tournament destination, drawing players and families from all over the country to stay in hotels, frequenting restaurants and shops in the metro Atlanta area.

Inside the A5 Sportsplex, there are 13 Taraflex courts including an actual Olympic court from the 2016 Rio Olympic games positioned as Center Court. Spectators will enjoy a mezzanine view of all courts as well as having the benefit of bleacher seating on the floor. Five outdoor sand volleyball courts are planned for construction in Fall 2020. These courts will support and take advantage of the tremendous growth in outdoor Beach Volleyball occurring world-wide. A5's on-site Pro Shop will offer a full line of volleyball apparel, equipment, and accessories. Additionally, the venue has ample parking to accommodate players, families, and fans. Independent restaurant and gaming vendors are planning to occupy additional space in the facility as well helping provide a full-service experience for visitors.

In their new home, A5 will offer elite training year-round as well as competitive teams for athletes of all ages (girls and boys) from beginner to experienced levels. A5 has been making waves in the competitive club volleyball world since its beginning in 2004. Today, there are about 4,500 active clubs in the country. A5 is currently ranked #2 in the country, having earned more bids to the USAV National Championship tournament than any other club nationwide over the last seven years. In 2020, three A5 coaches earned the prestigious "Coach of the Year" award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). This is a record number of coach-of-the- year winners in the history of this award.

A5 Volleyball is moving forward with resilience and renewed vision for the future while remaining true to their mission: Teaching life lessons through the sport of volleyball. Organized sports are a healthy and integral part of youth development. A5's investment in the local community reflects their commitment to being part of a positive solution, critical to the world we now inhabit.

More information: https://a5volleyball.com/

*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/eYpVD49b6QI

Press Contact: Amy Bergin
Phone: 770-378-6694
Email: amy@a5volleyball.com

News Source: A5 Volleyball Club

Related link: https://a5volleyball.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/a5-volleyball-club-to-open-new-state-of-the-art-sportsplex-facility-millions-in-revenue-for-alpharetta-roswell-expected/

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:30aGrower Leaders and Pro Farmer Analyst Share 2020 Crop Outlook
PU
08:30aBPRD Circular Letter No. 41 of 2020 - Regulation R-1 of Prudential Regulations for Corporate/Commercial Banking - Exposure Limits
PU
08:30aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : IBD Circular No. 03 of 2020 - Adoption of 'Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions' (AAOIFI) Shariah Standard(s
PU
08:24aPM Johnson says furlough scheme keeps people in 'suspended animation'
RE
08:16aMacy's posts smaller-than-expected loss, shares rise
RE
08:13aEU markets watchdog says stocks rebound out of kilter with COVID-hit economy
RE
08:12aNetflix, Russia's NMG group team up for fully Russian service
RE
08:10aA5 Volleyball Club to Open New State-of-the-Art Sportsplex Facility  Millions in Revenue for Alpharetta / Roswell Expected
SE
08:05aDESIGNER AND TV PERSONALITY CARY WELDY LAUNCHES NEW BOOK : The Power of Tattoos’
SE
08:01aAfghan firm eyes emerging middle class with new cars, trucks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
3AIRBUS SE : Qatar Airways agrees delivery delays with Airbus, still talking to Boeing
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon's new offerings make India centre of fintech push

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group