AAAC : Partners With aasp to Ensure Advancement Experiences the Transformative Power of Artificial Intelligence, Not Left Behind

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI in Advancement Advisory Council (AAAC), the first board actively shaping the future of the advancement industry through the ethical application of transformative artificial intelligence (AI) technology, today announced a strategic partnership with aasp , the Association for Advancement Services Professionals, the preeminent network of leaders in advancement services, from the floor of aasp Summit in Chicago. This is the first formal partnership for the AAAC and will ensure that advancement organizations and staff experience the transformative power of AI, rather than be left behind by it.

"We are already seeing artificial intelligence transform the advancement industry and this growth will also come with workforce disruption, particularly in advancement services. A partnership between the AAAC and aasp is a natural extension of our critical work to ethically accelerate the adoption of AI and to build career reskilling pathways by those most impacted by it," said Kim Rich, AAAC Member and Executive Director of Advancement Services, Medical University of South Carolina.

Under this first-of-its-kind partnership, aasp will use the AAAC as its AI research arm to deepen the understanding of AI's impact on the advancement industry and advancement services professionals. This includes ensuring that aasp members have a voice in the AAAC's research and early access to its findings, disseminated via speaking opportunities, written reports, and other media, such as webinars.

"AI is knocking on our door and aasp is excited about partnering with the AAAC to assist our members and industry on what it means for them and how it can enhance our operations, from both technical and ethical perspectives," said Shomari White, President of aasp and Associate Vice President, Foundation Operations at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation (CHOP)

At a time when many organizations are waking to the transformative outcomes that AI technologies are creating within advancement, the AAAC's State of AI in Advancement serves as the first benchmark study on the adoption rate, uses of, and opinions on AI in the advancement industry. Among the study's chief findings is the gap that exists between organizations that want to implement AI for advancement and those that understand how and where to apply it.

"The AAAC's recent 'State of AI in Advancement' report found that an overwhelming majority of nonprofit, higher education, and healthcare organizations believe that AI will improve their work, yet adoption still hasn't happened, at scale. The AAAC's focus is to make AI for social good accessible to all so that change-the-world organizations are not left behind. Partnering with aasp will help us close this gap by educating advancement services leaders, whom the report identified as typically responsible for rolling out AI in their organizations," said Marijana Radic Boone, AAAC Member and Executive Director of Advancement Services, College of Charleston.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer the future, it is here and it's changing the way we work, across industries," said Adam Martel, AAAC Member and CEO, Gravyty. "The AAAC is committed to ensuring that for advancement, this rollout is widely accessible and ethical. By partnering with aasp, we'll ensure advancement services leaders can make educated decisions as they bring AI into their organization's strategy."

About the AAAC

In October 2018, members of the advancement industry came together to form the AI in Advancement Advisory Council (AAAC). With the belief that artificial intelligence (AI) technology was beginning to revolutionize the way fundraising works, these leaders recognized the need to help shape AI's role in the industry. Entirely volunteer-driven by the passion of its members, the AAAC is committed to open discussion on where AI technology can and should have an impact in advancement, and to solving key challenges that stand in the way of widespread adoption.

The AAAC exists to serve the advancement community and help promote the evaluation, use, learnings, and outcomes of applying AI in advancement.

About aasp

aasp exists to strengthen the field of advancement services and the careers of individual professionals by connecting, informing and empowering a network of current and aspiring advancement services leaders. We envision a successful future for all nonprofits, advanced by the contributions of our diverse and extensive network of advancement services professionals. For more information about aasp, please visit www.advserv.org

