Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AAC Holdings, Inc. (AAC), CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) & Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC)
Class Period: March 8, 2017 - April 15, 2019
Deadline: July 15, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/aac

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, it is alleged that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) AAC’s internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures was inadequate to accurately reflect adjustments related to estimates for accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts, and revenue; (ii) AAC consequently misstated financial and operating results in its annual reports for fiscal years 2016 and 2017, as well as all quarterly reports throughout 2017 and 2018; (iii) accordingly, those reports could not be relied upon, requiring AAC to restate the financial and operating results reflected therein; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL)
Class Period: November 8, 2017 - March 26, 2019
Deadline: July 16, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/cbl

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period are alleged to have made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBL was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability; (2) CBL, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding its dishonest nature and its dishonest conduct, completely ignored its disclosure obligations; and (3) as a result, CBL’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT)
Class Period: Lyft securities purchased or otherwise acquired pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s March 2019 initial public offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”)
Deadline: July 16, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/lyft

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lyft’s claimed ridesharing position was overstated; (2) more than 1,000 of the bicycles in Lyft’s rideshare program suffered from safety issues that would lead to their recall; (3) Lyft’s drivers were becoming disincentivized from driving for Lyft; (4) Lyft failed to warn investors that a labor disruption could affect its operations; and (5) as a result, Lyft’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:13pDOVER : Hydro Systems' New White Paper Provides Insights on Hospitality and Healthcare Laundry Programs
PU
03:13pPTC : What's in Store for PLM Digital Transformation at LiveWorx 2019
PU
03:13pCISCO : Threat Roundup for May 31 to June 7
PU
03:09pTrump sees 'good chance' of Mexico migration deal as clock ticks down to tariffs
RE
03:09pUAE sees rise in 'impersonation attacks'
AQ
03:09pTC ENERGY : Court lifts injunction blocking Keystone XL oil pipeline
AQ
03:09pGENERAL MOTORS CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:06pNASDAQ : NASA Holds Press Conference at Nasdaq MarketSite to Open International Space Station to New Commercial Opportunities, Private Astronauts
AQ
03:05pTCF FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:05pCHEMICAL FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi hires Hudson from Novartis as CEO
2BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
3As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
4FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Future Dims for Fiat Chrysler, Renault Fiat Chrysler, Renault Are Weakened -- WSJ
5AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About