Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AAC INVESTOR REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds AAC Holdings (AAC) Investors of July 15, 2019 Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, reminds investors in AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) of the July 15, 2019 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the securities class action, Caudle v. AAC Holdings, Inc. et al., No. 3:19-cv-00407, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired AAC Holdings securities between March 8, 2017 and April 15, 2019 (the “Class Period”) and suffered substantial losses, you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the case.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than July 15, 2019.  Contact Hagens Berman immediately for more information about the case and being a lead plaintiff:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/AAC

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

AAC@hbsslaw.com.

According to the complaint, Defendants misled investors in part by concealing (1) AAC’s internal controls over financial reporting were inadequate, and (2) AAC misstated historical financial and operating reports.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses, Defendants’ revenue recognition practices, and the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.  

Whistleblowers:  Persons with non-public information regarding AAC Holdings should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email AAC@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:56pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil prices rise as U.S. stockpiles drop, OPEC agrees meeting date
RE
08:49pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Prices 17.18M Share IPO @$22.00/Share
PU
08:41pPG&E : says it's fixed many major safety risks on lines, poles
AQ
08:40pLAFARGE AFRICA : to sell 100% equity holding in South Africa subsidiary
AQ
08:38pAFCON : ‘I'm down, I'm hurt but it's all part of the game'
AQ
08:38pAFCON : Gold rush for warriors
AQ
08:37pTRANSFER : Mata Seals New Man Utd contract
AQ
08:35pMANCHESTER UNITED : Neymar loses appeal against 3-game Champions League ban
AQ
08:34pTENCENT : ZTE cooperates with Tencent, others to explore 5G applications
AQ
08:34pTEXWINCA : year net up 7% to HK$325.25m
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3ORACLE CORPORATION : ORACLE : rises on strong quarterly forecast driven by licenses, cloud services
4DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Dell, HP, Microsoft, Intel oppose proposed tariffs on laptops, tablets
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : SMALL SPACECRAFT, BIG UNIVERSE: Lockheed Martin Selected for the Next Phase of a..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About