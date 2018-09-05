Log in
AAFA American Apparel and Footwear Association : Applauds House Passage of Miscellaneous Tariff Bill

09/05/2018 | 03:17am CEST

AAFA Applauds House Passage of Miscellaneous Tariff Bill; Urges President to Sign Bill Supporting American Workers

September 4, 2018 | WASHINGTON, D.C.

Following the passage of the U.S. Senate's version of the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB) Act of 2018 in the House of Representatives, American Apparel & Footwear Association President and CEO Rick Helfenbein congratulated the bill's sponsors and encouraged President Donald Trump to sign the bill into law to support the American workforce.

'This is a major victory for American businesses, American consumers and, ultimately, American workers,' said Helfenbein. 'By signing the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill into law, the President would immediately provide relief to American businesses shackled with an unavoidable tax bill, due to the unavailability of domestic supply. This would enable businesses to hire more American workers, invest in innovation, and lower costs for American consumers. Congratulations to Chairman Kevin Brady, Ranking Member Richard Neal, and the many bipartisan supporters of this bill.'

Disclaimer

AAFA - American Apparel and Footwear Association published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 01:16:01 UTC
