AAFA Thanks President Trump for Highlighting America's Need for Affordable Health Care

Washington, DC, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of over 60 million Americans with asthma and allergies – many of whom depend on life saving medications – the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) thanks President Trump for including pre-existing conditions and affordable health care in his State of the Union address. It is important to protect patients with pre-existing conditions. Asthma and allergies are chronic diseases that can be life-threatening. Any interruption in health insurance coverage without access to medication can have dire consequences.

"We thank the president for raising the importance of protecting patients with pre-existing conditions and lowering the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs," states Kenneth Mendez, CEO and president of AAFA. "These issues are critical to ensure the health and safety of people with asthma and allergies. We hope the administration will work towards these goals with policies that put patients first."

