AAFA Thanks President Trump for Highlighting America's Need for Affordable Health Care

02/06/2019 | 05:08pm EST

Washington, DC, Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On behalf of over 60 million Americans with asthma and allergies – many of whom depend on life saving medications – the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) thanks President Trump for including pre-existing conditions and affordable health care in his State of the Union address. It is important to protect patients with pre-existing conditions. Asthma and allergies are chronic diseases that can be life-threatening. Any interruption in health insurance coverage without access to medication can have dire consequences.

0_medium_aafa_logo5x1.75.png


"We thank the president for raising the importance of protecting patients with pre-existing conditions and lowering the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs," states Kenneth Mendez, CEO and president of AAFA. "These issues are critical to ensure the health and safety of people with asthma and allergies. We hope the administration will work towards these goals with policies that put patients first."

About AAFA

Celebrating 65 years of service, AAFA is the oldest and largest non-profit patient organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with asthma, allergies and related conditions through research, education, advocacy and support. AAFA provides practical information and community-based services through its digital communities and network of chapters and support groups. Through its Kids with Food Allergies division, AAFA offers the most extensive online support community for families of children with food allergies. AAFA also helps consumers identify products suitable for those with asthma and allergies through the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program. For more information, visit www.aafa.org.

Angel Waldron
Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
2029741223
awaldron@aafa.org

