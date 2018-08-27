AAG Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

AAG Energy Holdings Limited 亞 美 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2686)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of AAG Energy Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Ming Zaiyuan (Chairman) Mr. Yan Danhua
Mr. Zhang Jianbing
Dr. Stephen Xiangdong Zou
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Lei Jin
Dr. Guiyong Cui
Mr. Saurabh Narayan Agarwal
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Tai Kwok Leung Alexander
Dr. Liu Xiaofeng
Mr. Robert Ralph Parks
Mr. Stephen Cheuk Kin Law Mr. Fredrick J. Barrett
The Board has set up four board committees with defined terms of reference. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:
Mr. Ming Zaiyuan Mr. Yan Danhua Mr. Zhang Jianbing
Dr. Stephen Xiangdong Zou Mr. Lei Jin
Dr. Guiyong Cui
Mr. Saurabh Narayan Agarwal Mr. Tai Kwok Leung Alexander Dr. Liu Xiaofeng
Mr. Robert Ralph Parks
Mr. Stephen Cheuk Kin Law Mr. Fredrick J. Barrett
Audit Committee
M M M C
Key:
''C'' refers to the chairman of the committee ''M'' refers to a member of the committee
Hong Kong, 27 August 2018
Remuneration
CommitteeNomination Committee
M M M
C
M
C
M
M
New Business Committee
MM
C
Disclaimer
