AAG Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

AAG Energy Holdings Limited 亞 美 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2686)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of AAG Energy Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Ming Zaiyuan (Chairman) Mr. Yan Danhua

Mr. Zhang Jianbing

Dr. Stephen Xiangdong Zou

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lei Jin

Dr. Guiyong Cui

Mr. Saurabh Narayan Agarwal

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Tai Kwok Leung Alexander

Dr. Liu Xiaofeng

Mr. Robert Ralph Parks

Mr. Stephen Cheuk Kin Law Mr. Fredrick J. Barrett

The Board has set up four board committees with defined terms of reference. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Mr. Ming Zaiyuan Mr. Yan Danhua Mr. Zhang Jianbing

Dr. Stephen Xiangdong Zou Mr. Lei Jin

Dr. Guiyong Cui

Mr. Saurabh Narayan Agarwal Mr. Tai Kwok Leung Alexander Dr. Liu Xiaofeng

Mr. Robert Ralph Parks

Mr. Stephen Cheuk Kin Law Mr. Fredrick J. Barrett

Audit Committee

M M M C

Key:

''C'' refers to the chairman of the committee ''M'' refers to a member of the committee

Hong Kong, 27 August 2018

Remuneration

CommitteeNomination Committee

M M M

C

M

C

M

M

New Business Committee

MM

C