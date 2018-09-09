Log in
AAG Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

09/09/2018 | 01:47pm CEST

AAG Energy Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2686)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of AAG Energy Holdings Limited are set out below:

Executive Directors

Mr. Ming Zaiyuan (Chairman) Mr. Yan Danhua (President)

Mr. Zhang Jianbing (Vice President) Dr. Stephen Xiangdong Zou

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Lei Jin

Dr. Guiyong Cui

Mr. Saurabh Narayan Agarwal

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Tai Kwok Leung Alexander

Dr. Liu Xiaofeng

The Board has set up four board committees with defined terms of reference. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:

Audit Committee

Remuneration

CommitteeNomination CommitteeNew Business Committee

Mr. Ming Zaiyuan Mr. Yan Danhua Mr. Zhang JianbingC

Dr. Stephen Xiangdong Zou

Mr. Lei Jin M Dr. Guiyong Cui

M

Mr. Saurabh Narayan Agarwal

Mr. Tai Kwok Leung Alexander Dr. Liu Xiaofeng

C MM M C

M MM C

Key:

''C'' refers to the chairman of the committee ''M'' refers to a member of the committee

Hong Kong, 9 September 2018

Disclaimer

AAG Energy Holdings Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
