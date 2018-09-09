AAG Energy : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

AAG Energy Holdings Limited 亞 美 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2686)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the ''Board'') of AAG Energy Holdings Limited are set out below:
Executive Directors
Mr. Ming Zaiyuan (Chairman) Mr. Yan Danhua (President)
Mr. Zhang Jianbing (Vice President) Dr. Stephen Xiangdong Zou
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Lei Jin
Dr. Guiyong Cui
Mr. Saurabh Narayan Agarwal
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Tai Kwok Leung Alexander
Dr. Liu Xiaofeng
The Board has set up four board committees with defined terms of reference. The membership information of these committees on which each Board member serves are set out below:
Audit Committee
Remuneration
CommitteeNomination CommitteeNew Business Committee
Mr. Ming Zaiyuan Mr. Yan Danhua Mr. Zhang JianbingC
Dr. Stephen Xiangdong Zou
Mr. Lei Jin M Dr. Guiyong Cui
M
Mr. Saurabh Narayan Agarwal
Mr. Tai Kwok Leung Alexander Dr. Liu Xiaofeng
C MM M C
M MM C
Key:
''C'' refers to the chairman of the committee ''M'' refers to a member of the committee
Hong Kong, 9 September 2018
