AAG Energy : Voluntary Announcement In Relation To Approval By National Development And Reform Commission Of Participation By The Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Asian American Gas Inc. In Overall Development Plan For Cooperation On Southern Block In Mabi Cbm Concession In Qinshui Basin, Shanxi Province

AAG Energy Holdings Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2686)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO

APPROVAL BY NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND REFORM COMMISSION

OF PARTICIPATION BY THE WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ASIAN

AMERICAN GAS INC. IN OVERALL DEVELOPMENT PLAN FOR COOPERATION ON SOUTHERN BLOCK IN MABI CBM CONCESSION IN

QINSHUI BASIN, SHANXI PROVINCE

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of AAG Energy Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce that the National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China officially announced its ''Approval of Overall Development Plan for Cooperation on Southern Block in Mabi CBM Concession in Qinshui Basin, Shanxi Province'', also known as ''NDRC Energy (2018) No. 1372'' (the ''Approval'' ) on 8 October 2018.

The Overall Development Plan for Southern Block in Mabi CBM Concession in Qinshui Basin, Shanxi Province (the ''ODP'') refers to cooperation on CBM exploration and development under the production sharing contract entered into between Asian American Gas Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, (''AAGI'') and PetroChina Company Limited (''PetroChina''). Located in Qinshui County, Jincheng City, Shanxin Province, the construction site under the ODP with a production capacity of 1 billion cubic meters per annum will have a period of four years for development phase.

The ODP proposes a utilisable CBM area of 131.7 square kilometers and a utilisable CBM reserve of 19,623 million cubic meters. Amongst 1,341 CBM development wells, there are 58 completed pilot production wells and 1,283 newly built development wells. Furthermore, one processing plant, four gas gathering stations, a 445-kilometer branch line, a 57.5-kilometer trunk line, and a 4.5-kilometer export pipeline will be constructed. The ODP'stotal investment amount will be RMB4.64 billion, the funding of which will be settled by PetroChina and AAGI in proportion to their respective participating interest, which is 30% and 70%, respectively.

The Approval will be valid for two years with effect from the date of its announcement. Where no construction commences within the valid term as specified under the Approval, AAGI and PetroChina shall apply for extension of such construction 30 working days in advance prior to the expiration of the two-year term. The Approval shall automatically terminate if no construction commences within the valid term or if no application for extension is made in accordance with the relevant requirements or if application is made for extension but no approval is granted for the application for such extension.

The Approval will not cause any material impact on the operating results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the ''Group'') for 2018. The Board believes that the ODP is conducive for the Group to expanding in the CBM market, as well as enhancing its sustainability, competitiveness and profitability. In return, the interests of the Company and its shareholders will be maximized.

The Company and PetroChina have agreed to the contents of a supplemental development agreement with respect to the future commercial development of the ODP, and will enter into a supplemental development agreement as soon as practicable. Meanwhile, it is expected to arrive at a consensus on the development implementation proposal for the ODP in the near term, and implementation will take place subsequently.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board AAG Energy Holdings Limited

Ming Zaiyuan Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 10 October 2018

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zaiyuan Ming, Mr. Danhua Yan, Mr. Jianbing Zhang and Dr. Stephen Xiangdong Zou; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Lei Jin, Dr. Guiyong Cui and Mr. Saurabh Narayan Agarwal; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Kwok Leung Tai Alexander and Dr. Xiaofeng Liu.