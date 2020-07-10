AAIS American Association of Insurance Services : Minnesota Issues Guidance and Data Call in Light of Recent Social Unrest

Minnesota Issues Guidance and Data Call in Light of Recent Social Unrest

The Minnesota Department of Commerce (DOC) has issued Administrative Bulletin 2020-3 requesting that insurers implement 'protective measures' as a result of the recent social unrest and associated property damage. Additionally, the DOC has issued a data call for insurance claims related to such property damage. The first report is due June 26, 2020, and is to be submitted bi-weekly until at least August 7.

Link to Bulletin