AAIS Strengthens Membership Development Team with the Addition of Patrick Sullivan as Engagement Manager

03/04/2019 | 10:01am EST

Lisle, IL, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAIS (American Association of Insurance Services), the only national not-for-profit insurance advisory organization governed by its members, announced Patrick Sullivan as its new Engagement Manager on its Personal Lines and Auto Team.  In this role, Mr. Sullivan will be responsible for developing relationships with existing and prospective Members and Associates in order to help deliver the full value of Membership in AAIS.

Before joining AAIS, Pat was an Account Executive at Carpe Data, which provides data and data-related services to life insurance and P&C companies. He was responsible for engaging insurance clients in the development and deployment of data solutions for claims and commercial needs. From 2009 to 2017, Pat was Associate Editor of Risk Information Inc., where he researched and wrote for the Auto Insurance Report and Property Insurance Report. He also produced ground-breaking reports on the insurance challenges of transportation network companies such as Uber, residential and commercial fire risk, social media marketing, millennials as customers, and state legislative challenges in key insurance markets. In 2008, Pat was Co-Director of the Democratic National Campaign Chicago Canvassing Office for Grassroots Campaigns Inc. He also owns Tall Pat Records, an independent record label focused on vinyl and digital releases.

Pat is a frequent speaker to insurance industry groups and leading insurance companies nationwide on the use of social and web data to drive cost savings and efficiencies in claims and underwriting.

Commenting on the addition of Pat Sullivan to the AAIS team, John Kadous, AAIS Vice President of Personal Lines and Auto said, “We are thrilled to have Pat joining AAIS as Engagement Manager. His knowledge of the industry and broad network of relationships will deliver tremendous value to AAIS and our Members.”

ABOUT AAIS
Established in 1936, AAIS serves the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national nonprofit advisory organization governed by its member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach, unrivaled customer service and modern technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of its members. AAIS also serves as the administrator of openIDL, the insurance industry’s regulatory blockchain, providing unbiased governance within existing insurance regulatory frameworks. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

John Greene
American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS)
630.457.3238
johng@aaisonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
