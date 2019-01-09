Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AAIS delivers second release of its openIDL blockchain platform expanding statutory reporting capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 06:01pm EST

Lisle, IL, Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAIS (American Association of Insurance Services), the only national not-for-profit insurance advisory organization, announces the most recent release of its openIDL blockchain platform with additional features including: improved Data Call transparency and communication capabilities specifically designed for insurance regulators, enriched core data sets, and innovative blockchain data architecture.

openIDL is an open blockchain network that enables the efficient, secure and permissioned-based sharing of statistical data between insurance carriers and regulators. With its latest release of openIDL, AAIS reveals an even more user-friendly interface and enhanced performance to invite participation and enhance the user experience.

openIDL has also been enriched with added data from more than 2 million homeowners policies, and taps the AAIS data lake to connect statistical data with third party services and data providers, creating an environment for improved data quality, dramatic visualizations, timely insights and entirely new operational capabilities. Now, up-to-the-minute information on risk context – like weather, municipal or satellite data – can help Member carriers understand impact potential, validate existing data, overlay historical details, and more, to better manage a book of business, streamline systems and connect operational systems and partners.

Regulators are now able to publicize “draft” data calls and invite anonymous and public feedback from their respective communities using openIDL. New reporting capabilities facilitate greater integrity and transparency to the market, while protecting the privacy of carriers contributing data.

Development also includes new support for Private Data Collections, which will enable peer organizations to upload additional data to their openIDL peer node(s), ensuring data integrity, and secure, internal reuse in operational integrations, without exposing data outside the organization.

AAIS has taken on development of openIDL as a natural extension of its role as a statistical agent and advisory organization serving the needs of Member carriers and insurance regulators. Commenting on the latest developments in openIDL, AAIS CEO Ed Kelly said, “We are thrilled with the progress we are making in establishing the openIDL blockchain platform. Based on the positive feedback we are receiving from insurance carriers and regulators, I believe openIDL can be a transformational vehicle for the entire insurance ecosystem.” 

According to Craig Bedell, IBM Global Insurance Industry Executive, “This latest release is another exciting step in the ongoing enhancement of openIDL. As with its initial version, openIDL is being designed and developed with guidance from carriers and State Departments of Insurance in Design Thinking Workshops. The value is obvious to a growing number of insurers and regulators as their reactions have been overwhelmingly supportive, and participation continues to increase.”

Since launching the openIDL pilot in August 2018, AAIS and IBM have committed to quarterly releases of openIDL to meet the demand for functionality, a commitment made possible by increasing participation in Design Thinking Workshops by vested insurance carriers, regulators and the AAIS community. The next Design Thinking session is planned for January 2019. The next release of openIDL is planned for March 2019.

ABOUT AAIS
Established in 1936, AAIS continues to serve the Property & Casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers tailored advisory solutions including best-in-class policy forms, rating information and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture and personal lines insurers. Its consultative approach and unrivaled customer service underscore a focused commitment to the success of its Members. For more information about AAIS, please visit www.aaisonline.com.

ABOUT openIDL
AAIS serves as the openIDL administrator, providing unbiased governance for the blockchain platform within existing insurance regulatory frameworks. AAIS Members may participate in the openIDL blockchain as part of their existing or new Program Affiliations. AAIS welcomes participation in the openIDL from across the insurance industry through Data Affiliation and Membership. Simply contact an AAIS Advisor for details, or visit www.openIDL.com to “get linked.”


0_medium_openIDL-Tag-PMS661.jpg


2_medium_AAIS_Blue_Tag-Center.jpg


Attachment 

John Greene
American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS)
630.457.3238
johng@aaisonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:54pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PAI VINAYAK RATNAKAR
PU
06:54pCANNTRUST : applies to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange
AQ
06:50pTribune Publishing Names Local News Veteran Editor-in-Chief of The Morning Call
GL
06:49pSUNDANCE RESOURCES : Company Update
PU
06:48pLARGO RESOURCES : Announces Record Q4 and Full Year 2018 Production Results and Provides 2019 Guidance
AQ
06:46pWALT DISNEY : Disney's Former Animation Chief Lands Job With Skydance Media -- Update
DJ
06:44pUR ENERGY : Founding Director, James Franklin, to be Inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame
AQ
06:43pBed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump
RE
06:40pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : to pay more than $700 million over U.S. diesel emissions claims -sources
RE
06:39pFIAT CHRYSLER TO PAY MORE THAN $700 MILLION OVER U.S. DIESEL EMISSIONS CLAIMS : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Bed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump
2HCP : HCP : Upgraded by Moody's Investors Service to Baa1 with Stable Outlook
3VISTA GOLD CORP. : VISTA GOLD CORP. : Announces Positive Interim Met Testing Results and the Schedule for an U..
4LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC : LIFEPOINT HEALTH : LHC Group and LifePoint Health Expand Partnership with Two Acquisiti..
5JASON INDUSTRIES INC : JASON INDUSTRIES, INC. : Files Universal Shelf Registration Statement

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.