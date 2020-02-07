AAM Statement: Factories Lose 12,000 Jobs in January

February 07 2020

Washington, D.C. - Manufacturing lost 12,000 jobs in January, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. Job growth in the sector has been stagnant over the past year. The bulk of January's loss was seen in the automotive industry.

Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul said:

'What blue collar boom? Factory job growth simply hasn't been noticeable for a year now. The president took a victory lap by signing the China 'Phase 1' and USMCA deals, but out in the real world, the manufacturing sector is still hurting.'

A recent report released by the Economic Policy Institute showed the U.S. lost 3.7 million jobs to China since 2001. Meanwhile, Commerce Department data released this week revealed that the non-petroleum goods trade deficit is the highest on record: $839.2 billion. Non-petroleum goods exports fell last year by $25 billion.

Scott Paul added:

'Without taking a tougher stance against China and negotiating a better 'Phase 2' deal that addresses the issues of China's massive industrial subsidies and state-owned enterprises, as well as labor and environmental concerns, America will continue to lose factory jobs.

'Congress has a role to play as well. It is urgent, now more than ever, that Congress gets serious about creating good-paying American jobs and keeping manufacturing jobs in America by passing a robust infrastructure investment package.'

