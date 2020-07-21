|
AAR Association of American Railroads : MRF 2020/06
07/21/2020 | 11:16am EDT
|
|
Monthly Railroad
|
|
|
Fuel Price Indexes
|
|
Prices through June 2020
|
|
|
|
|
Index 7/15/90 = 100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Copyright 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Association of American Railroads
|
|
|
|
|
|
Policy and Economics Department
|
|
|
|
July 21, 2020
|
|
425 Third Street, SW, Suite 1000
|
|
|
|
www.aar.org
|
|
Washington, DC 20024
|
|
|
|
|
policy@aar.org
Data
-
The price data, which include federal excise taxes, transportation, and handling expenses, represent the average monthly price paid for gallons purchased by freight railroads during each month.
Collection
-
Railroad diesel fuel prices, which are kept confidential, are collected by the Association of American Railroads (AAR) as sub-components of railroad costs reflected in both the AAR's Railroad Cost Recovery Indexes (RCR) and the Surface Transportation Board's
Rail Cost Adjustment Factor (RCAF).
-
Because fuel prices are an input to the RCAF, the collection and computation of the monthly figures are subject to strict procedures which are reviewed by the Surface Transportation Board and a third-party accounting firm.
Availability
-
Index information for any given month becomes available during the final 10 days of the subsequent month. From the AAR web site: (1) Click DATA CENTER (upper right); (2) click Rail Cost Indexes (left side); (3) scroll down to Index of Monthly Railroad Fuel
Prices (MRF); (4) click the blue box under the header.
The AAR's web address is: https://www.aar.org/
Monthly fuel index information is not available on other than an industry-wide basis.
The quarterly publication AAR Railroad Cost Indexes contains an annual version of the RCR in its Table A, and a quarterly version in its Table C. Each table has a U.S., East, and West version that also lists the Fuel Index (1977=100.0) individually. That quarterly publication is available as a PDF with a calendar-year subscription.
-
The STB's quarterly RCAF is submitted by the AAR to the STB on March 5, June 5, September 5, and December 5. The STB releases a decision on the submission 15 days later. The RCAF version of fuel is contained in the All-Inclusive Index, and is a forecast. The Fuel Index component is on a 1980=100.0 basis. The RCAF is adjusted two quarters later for differences between the forecast and actual. The quarterly fuel component is U.S. only. RCAF submissions, and the STB's decisions, are posted on the AAR and STB web sites. The publication AAR Railroad Cost Indexes maintains a history of the RCAF and All-Inclusive Index.
AAR Monthly Railroad Fuel Price Indexes
Index of Average U.S. Railroad Fuel Prices
|
|
|
Index
|
|
|
Jan 15, 1989 = 100.0
|
Jul 15, 1990 = 100.0
|
2018
|
January
|
410.9
|
412.6
|
|
February
|
401.8
|
403.4
|
|
March
|
396.7
|
398.4
|
|
April
|
421.9
|
423.7
|
|
May
|
452.2
|
454.1
|
|
June
|
444.6
|
446.5
|
|
July
|
442.2
|
444.0
|
|
August
|
443.0
|
444.8
|
|
September
|
457.4
|
459.3
|
|
October
|
480.1
|
482.1
|
|
November
|
432.9
|
434.7
|
|
December
|
367.0
|
368.5
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
January
|
358.2
|
359.7
|
|
February
|
390.5
|
392.2
|
|
March
|
408.6
|
410.3
|
|
April
|
423.5
|
425.2
|
|
May
|
430.0
|
431.8
|
|
June
|
381.2
|
382.8
|
|
July
|
390.6
|
392.3
|
|
August
|
379.6
|
381.2
|
|
September
|
390.9
|
392.5
|
|
October
|
401.0
|
402.7
|
|
November
|
401.4
|
403.1
|
|
December
|
395.8
|
397.4
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
January
|
384.8
|
386.4
|
|
February
|
340.7
|
342.1
|
|
March
|
266.5
|
267.6
|
|
April
|
196.4
|
197.2
|
|
May
|
185.5
|
186.2
|
|
June
|
232.6
|
233.6
July
August
September
October
November
December
AAR Monthly Railroad Fuel Price Indexes
Disclaimer
AAR - Association of American Railroads published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 15:15:11 UTC
|
|
