Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AARP : Backs Bipartisan Bill That Would Combat Age Bias

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 03:23pm EST

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP announced today its strong endorsement of bipartisan legislation that would combat age discrimination and defend the rights of older workers.

AARP national logo. (PRNewsfoto/AARP)

H.R. 1230/S. 485, the "Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act" (POWADA), is sponsored by Reps. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) and Jim Sensenbrenner (R-Wisc.) in the House and Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) in the Senate.  It would restore fairness for older workers by treating age discrimination just as seriously as other forms of workplace discrimination.

"We commend these lawmakers for sponsoring this crucial legislation," said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. "Too many older workers have been victims of unfair age discrimination and are denied a fair shake in our justice system. The time for Congress to act is now."

POWADA would reverse a 2009 Supreme Court decision (Gross v. FBL Financial Services, Inc.) that made it harder for older workers to prove claims of illegal bias based on age.

The legislation is especially needed as the workforce ages.  By 2022, 35 percent of the U.S. workforce will be 50 or older, and workers age 65-plus are the fastest growing age group in the workforce. Three in five older workers report they have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace. POWADA would restore the Age Discrimination in Employment Act's (ADEA) longstanding protections and fix the same problem under two other civil rights laws.

About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-backs-bipartisan-bill-that-would-combat-age-bias-300796209.html

SOURCE AARP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pINVESCO : announces changes to risk ratings for certain Canadian-listed ETFs
AQ
04:01pLYSOGENE : and Sarepta Therapeutics Announce Dosing of the First Patient in AAVance, a Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Investigating LYS-SAF302, a Gene Therapy for the Treatment of MPS IIIA (Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A)
BU
04:01pAIRGAIN : Reports Record Fourth Quarter Sales, Net Income of $1.3M and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
BU
04:01pPDF : Reports Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results
AQ
04:01pAchaogen Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
04:01pACORDA THERAPEUTICS : Provides Financial and Pipeline Update for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018
BU
04:00pBRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) Shows Response in Pre-Treated Patients with Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
BU
03:59pMetrics Platform Provides Infinite Simulation Capacity; User Regression Reduced from Seven Hours to One Hour
GL
03:58pAIRBUS : A380 production halt to fuel transatlantic trade spat
RE
03:58pNew digital dashboard for dental plans takes home the 2018 eHealthcare Leadership Gold Award for Best Site Design
PR
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.