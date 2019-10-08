Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AARP Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Scott Frisch Speaks on Leadership, Social Responsibility, and Innovation at Villanova on October 10

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 10:52am EDT

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Frisch will speak at Villanova University on October 10 to provide leadership insights about corporate social responsibility, the workforce of the future and innovation.

Frisch is an astute executive that delivers short term and long term results for AARP while achieving enterprise priorities for high-quality business plan development and the deployment of resources within the appropriate measures and controls.

"It's a pleasure to have Scott join us at his alma mater, Villanova University," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP PA State President. "Scott is a strategic leader who excels in financial acumen, leadership and creating a culture of high performance and integrity. His fearless drive to succeed and innovate is motivational and will inspire Villanova students, alumni, and business leaders."

Since assuming the role of COO, Scott has enhanced AARP's culture of innovation, collaboration, and cutting edge technology solutions. He established an award winning supplier diversity program and led a massive transformation of AARP's overall enterprise administration/operations and support services.

Thursday, October 10, 2019
11:30 am1:30 pm
The Villanova Room
The Connelly Center (Bldg. 23)
Villanova University
800 E. Lancaster Ave
Villanova, Pennsylvania 19085

This event is free but registration is required: https://aarp.cvent.com/PA1020.

Media welcome.

About AARP
AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, with a membership of nearly 38 million that helps people turn their goals and dreams into "Real Possibilities" by changing the way America defines aging. With staffed offices in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and promote the issues that matter most to families such as healthcare security, financial security, and personal fulfillment. AARP also advocates for individuals in the marketplace by selecting products and services of high quality and value to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation magazine, AARP The Magazine, and AARP Bulletin. AARP does not endorse candidates for public office or make contributions to political campaigns or candidates. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @aarp on Twitter.

CONTACT:

Jacklyn Isasi, AARP PA


609-902-6242 or Jisasi@aarp.org

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-executive-vice-president--chief-operating-officer-scott-frisch-speaks-on-leadership-social-responsibility-and-innovation-at-villanova-on-october-10-300933976.html

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01aLUFTHANSA : Aviation Training increases Diamond DA42-VI training fleet at Rostock Airport
AQ
11:01aGENERAL DYNAMICS : GULFSTREAM APPOINTS PETER VASCONCELOS REGIONAL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES; Industry Veteran Leads Northeastern U.S. And Eastern Canada Regions
AQ
11:01aBOEING : Invests in Human Spaceflight Pioneer Virgin Galactic; Boeing and Virgin Galactic enter strategic partnership to transform commercial space travel and mobility
AQ
11:01aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Invitation to Northrop Grumman's Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
AQ
11:01aGlobal Keto Diet Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Ample Foods & Bulletproof 360, Inc | Technavio
BU
11:01aHYUNDAI MOTOR : CRADLE Partners with Netradyne to Access 350+ Million Miles of Road Data for AV Development; Essential AI Information Used for Autonomous Driving High Definition Mapping and Algorithm Training
AQ
11:01aJRJR33 : ADVANCED ELECTRONIC SOLUTIONS; ESA Contract Awarded for High-Performance Compute Board
AQ
11:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Investors
BU
11:01aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Successfully Tests AQS-24 Deep Tow; Doubles the current AQS-24 program of record depth performance metric
AQ
11:01aWAITR : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Waitr Holdings, Inc. Investors
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group