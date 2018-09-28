AARP IL To Release Major New Study On How Illinois Voters Feel About State Fiscal Crisis; Anger, Disillusionment Rising

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Illinois will release a new statewide survey of Illinois registered voters, age 25 and older, on rising anger voters have over the state's continued fiscal crisis at simultaneous news conferences in three locations on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

The survey is part of "Enough Is Enough," a statewide, multi-year initiative by AARP Illinois, to demand long-term fiscal responsibility. The poll contains major new findings about how voter disillusionment is affecting Illinoisans' attitudes about the state's future. AARP Illinois is urging voters to demand that the candidates for governor and the General Assembly put forward detailed, pragmatic solutions to address a $1.2 billion deficit in the state's most recent budget, catch up on $7.5 billion in unpaid bills and address more than $130 billion in long-term debt.

AARP will conduct news conferences at 10 am Tuesday, Oct. 2, in three locations across Illinois.

WHO:

In Chicago: AARP IL Volunteer State President Rosanna Marquez and State Director Bob Gallo

In Springfield: AARP IL Volunteer Joe Woodward; AARP IL Associate State Director Lori Hendren; and R.W. "Bob" Thieman, Jr., CAE, Executive Administrator for the Illinois Adult Day Services Association; Executive Director for the Illinois Association of Community Care Program Home Care Providers/Emergency Home Response

In Belleville: AARP IL Volunteer Executive Council Member Theresa Collins; Samantha J. Wehrle of the AARP Illinois Advocacy and Outreach staff; Dr. Joan Brefeld, founder and president of Brefeld Physical Therapy, Belleville, IL .

WHAT: News conference on new AARP IL survey on voter attitudes on state's fiscal mess..

WHEN:

10 am Tuesday, Oct. 2

WHERE:

Room 710, Union League Club, 65 West Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60604

Blue Room, The Capitol, Springfield, IL 62756

Suite 2150, Caritas Family Solutions, 900 Royal Heights Road, Belleville, IL 62226

INTERVIEWS: AARP volunteers and staff will be available after each news conference for interviews on the survey findings. AARP IL also will have Illinois voters available to comment on their views on the impact of the state's fiscal mess on their personal, family or business future. For additional interview opportunities, please contact Dina Anderson, 312-458.3611 or dianderson@aarp.org .

