AARP Ohio : Applauds Governor DeWine's Scrutiny of Ohio's Medicaid Drug Costs

02/04/2019 | 06:07pm EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Mike DeWine's recent direction for Ohio's Medicare administration to review and rebid contracts with Ohio's managed care plans and pharmacy benefit managers is viewed by AARP Ohio as a step forward in addressing the high cost of prescription drugs for all Ohioans. 

"We are extremely pleased to see the proactive action Gov. DeWine is taking on Medicaid managed care plans and the pharmacy benefit managers they hire to oversee prescription drugs," said AARP Ohio State Director Barbara A. Sykes.

"Prescription drug prices are a high priority for AARP and its members. Thoughtful efforts to help reduce prescription drug prices could save tens of billions of dollars for patients, taxpayers and our health care system."

AARP has been tracking the prices of widely-used prescription drugs since 2004. The most recent AARP Prescription Drug Price Watch Report focused on brand-name drugs and found that their retail prices increased by an average of 8.4% in 2017 – four times the rate of inflation. The average annual price increases for these common drugs has exceeded the corresponding rate of inflation every year since at least 2006.

"We urge our state policymakers to take action in this session and help Ohio be a leader in bringing down the cost of prescription drugs," Sykes added.

Information and resources are available at:

AARP Prescription Drug Price Watch Report  https://www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2016/trends-in-retail-prices-of-drugs.html

AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members and offices in every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name.  As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the world's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-ohio-applauds-governor-dewines-scrutiny-of-ohios-medicaid-drug-costs-300789410.html

SOURCE AARP Ohio


© PRNewswire 2019
