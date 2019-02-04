AARP Ohio : Applauds Governor DeWine's Scrutiny of Ohio's Medicaid Drug Costs

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Governor Mike DeWine's recent direction for Ohio's Medicare administration to review and rebid contracts with Ohio's managed care plans and pharmacy benefit managers is viewed by AARP Ohio as a step forward in addressing the high cost of prescription drugs for all Ohioans.

"We are extremely pleased to see the proactive action Gov. DeWine is taking on Medicaid managed care plans and the pharmacy benefit managers they hire to oversee prescription drugs," said AARP Ohio State Director Barbara A. Sykes.

"Prescription drug prices are a high priority for AARP and its members. Thoughtful efforts to help reduce prescription drug prices could save tens of billions of dollars for patients, taxpayers and our health care system."

AARP has been tracking the prices of widely-used prescription drugs since 2004. The most recent AARP Prescription Drug Price Watch Report focused on brand-name drugs and found that their retail prices increased by an average of 8.4% in 2017 – four times the rate of inflation. The average annual price increases for these common drugs has exceeded the corresponding rate of inflation every year since at least 2006.

"We urge our state policymakers to take action in this session and help Ohio be a leader in bringing down the cost of prescription drugs," Sykes added.

Information and resources are available at:

AARP Prescription Drug Price Watch Report https://www.aarp.org/ppi/info-2016/trends-in-retail-prices-of-drugs.html

