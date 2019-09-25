Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AARP Pennsylvania : Leaders Call on Congress to Lower Prescription Drug Prices

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:31am EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania leaders today joined AARP state directors and volunteers from 33 states in Washington, D.C. to advocate for passage of federal legislation to lower prescription drug prices.

"The average annual cost of prescription drug treatment increased 57.8% between 2012 and 2017, while the annual income for Pennsylvanians only increased 10.4%," said AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh. "Today, we called on Pennsylvania's Senators and members of Congress to enact popular, bipartisan, commonsense solutions that will provide long overdue relief not just for older adults, but all Americans. It's time to address the root cause of the problem: the outrageously high list prices set by drug manufacturers."

The state AARP leaders met with Pennsylvania U.S. Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey and Representatives Matthew Cartwright, Mike Doyle, Connor Lamb and Guy Reschenthaler, and asked them to vote for federal legislation that would lower drug prices. AARP has said four principles need to be included in any bill: a cap on out-of-pocket costs for seniors, a crackdown on drug prices and price increases, an increase in competition, and greater transparency.

In addition, AARP Pennsylvania is supporting state legislative reforms that address the high price of prescription drugs, including:  

  • Limiting insurance copayments for expensive specialty tier drugs.
  • Establishing the state's first-ever Prescription Drug Pricing Task Force.
  • Requiring pharmaceutical companies to provide justifications for price increases to state officials.
  • Exclude veterans benefits from PACE and PACENET income limits.
  • Excluding savings bond principal and interest from PACE and PACENET income limits.
  • Excluding a Social Security cost-of-living increase from PACE and PACENET program income limits.

To learn more about AARP's state and federal efforts to lower prescription drug prices, visit www.aarp.org/rx.

About AARP

AARP has 1.8 million members in Pennsylvania. Follow AARP Pennsylvania on Facebook at AARPPA and on Twitter @AARPPA.

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

CONTACT:

Steve Gardner, AARP PA


(717) 237-6481 or Sgardner@aarp.org


Or


Jacklyn Isasi, AARP PA


(267) 825-9928 or Jisasi@aarp.org

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-pennsylvania-leaders-call-on-congress-to-lower-prescription-drug-prices-300925272.html

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aVERISK ANALYTICS : CMS'S Section 111 Penalty Proposals Are One Step Closer
PU
10:53aFAIR ISAAC : FICO and Visma Connect Launch Partnership to Offer SaaS Anti Financial Crime Solutions in Western Europe
PU
10:53aTYSON FOODS : Jimmy Dean Brand Survey Reveals Breakfast Foods are a Mood Booster Morning, Noon, and Night
PU
10:53aSAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES : Your Data Sucks… We Can Help
PU
10:53aWABCO : Named Supplier of the Year by Wabash National Corporation
PU
10:53aPORSCHE AUTOMOBIL : Supervisory Board and family shareholders unreservedly stand by Hans Dieter Pötsch and Dr. Herbert Diess
PU
10:51a  ARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 16 September to 20 September 2019
BU
10:51aNORTHSTAR REALTY EUROPE : Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger with AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets
BU
10:51aHILTON WORLDWIDE : Expansion Brings New Brands to Canada
BU
10:50aDEUTSCHE BANK : German authorities raid Deutsche Bank over Danske scandal
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group