AARP Pennsylvania : Welcomes Steps to Improve Testing and Reporting of COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh issued the following statement today in response to the Wolf Administration's plans to increase testing and public reporting of COVID-19 cases in the state's long-term care facilities.

"At AARP, we are pleased that the Wolf Administration is implementing universal testing of residents and staff, increasing transparency through public reporting of tests performed, COVID-19 cases and deaths, and providing on-going direct support, including making more personal protective equipment (PPE) available. Nursing homes have been ground zero for COVID-19, and it's important that residents and their families have the information they need and the staff have the access to necessary resources to stop the spread and save lives."

"In a letter to Governor Wolf on April 21, AARP also expressed serious concerns about a lack of public transparency over COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities. We are encouraged by the plans announced today by the Department of Health that will require COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities to be publicly released beginning May 17."

"This is a transformative event in the long-term care industry, and AARP will continue to advocate for transparency and accountability by listening to our members and working with elected and government officials and other stakeholders so that together we can ensure long-term care residents remain healthy and connected with their families."

