AARP Presents Tejano Music Icons Roberto & Bobby Pulido to Bring the Cincuentañeros™ Movement to 2019 Vegas Tejano Music Week!

08/21/2019 | 11:38am EDT

AARP Sponsors the 16th Annual Vegas Tejano Music Convention and Brings Back The Ultimate Tejano Fan Experience Promotion!

AARP, the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older, announces its collaboration with Tejano recording artists Roberto and Bobby Pulido to bring the Cincuentañeros movement™ to Vegas Tejano Music Week 2019 (August 22-25). Through the Cincuentañeros movement, AARP aims to change the conversation on aging by challenging outdated beliefs and sparking new solutions so we can all choose to live as we age.

Both artists are joining forces with AARP through live appearances and digital content, as well as an exclusive acoustic performance in support of AARP’s title sponsorship of the 16th Annual Vegas Tejano Music Convention. The Convention is scheduled for August 23 & 24 and is the marquee event of the Music Week held at the Rio All Suite Casino in Las Vegas. The Convention will join thousands of Tex-Mex music enthusiasts and fans together with hundreds of industry representatives, and over 300 musicians from across the U.S.

“AARP is excited to join Tejano music fans in celebrating this important genre of Latino music at this annual gathering,” said Yvette Peña, Vice President of Multicultural Leadership Hispanic/Latino Audience Strategy at AARP. “We look forward to having attendees experience the Cincuentañeros movement and interact with Roberto and Bobby Pulido, as well as an array of other major Tejano artists!“ added Peña.

The AARP experience at TexMex Fanfest Expo includes a Cincuentañeros movement exhibit, a membership lounge and dance studio. Those attending will have the opportunity to meet many of their favorite Tejano artists. The AARP Dance Studio offers fans an opportunity to showcase their dancing skills, where participants will receive a free, limited edition Freddie Records 50th Anniversary vinyl/CD. For the second consecutive year, AARP will sponsor the popular promotion, Ultimate Tejano Fan Experience, which offers fans “10 Ways in 10 Days” to win an assortment of unique and once-in-a-lifetime Vegas experiences and collectables. Fans can register here for a chance to win: www.vegastejano.com/FansWinHere.

Vegas Tejano Music Week 2019 is the premier destination event in the Tejano music Industry created by the acclaimed experiential producer INGEÑUITY. For tickets, hotel booking and schedule of performances, visit VegasTejano.com or call 913-397-8850.


© Business Wire 2019
