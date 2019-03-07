Log in
AARP Returns to PHS Philadelphia Flower Show

03/07/2019 | 03:19pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP bring its Block Party, a traveling exhibit that engages attendees with interactive experiences, back to the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show. In addition to activations including a digital memory game, an interactive vending machine, a photo booth and a prize wheel, AARP is spotlighting the work of their charitable affiliate, AARP Foundation, which works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults build economic opportunity and social connectedness.

WHAT:

AARP Block Party will offer six interactive features:




1.

Digital Memory Game – The classic memory match game goes digital! Attendees touch tiles to reveal information about AARP programs and offerings and when they find a match, the pair lights up and the message is highlighted on the board for all to see.


2.

Interactive Vending Machine – Attendees will enter their information into a vending machine that will distribute AARP-branded travel-related prizes.


3.

Photo Booth – Attendees will enter their data and take a picture in front of a green screen with a fun design. They will receive not only a physical copy of the picture, but also have an animated GIF emailed or texted to them.


4.

Members Get More – Any AARP member who self-identifies (by showing their AARP card) gets to activate a special button that triggers a special "members-only prize".


5.

Prize Wheel – Attendees will take a spin on the wheel to win an AARP-branded prize including ear buds, cooling towels, playing cards, and more.


6.

Connect2Affect, powered by AARP Foundation – Attendees will learn about actionable items that may help increase connections with a family member, neighbor or friend.




WHERE:

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA



WHEN: 

Saturday, March 9, 2018                8am – 9pm


Sunday, March 10, 2018                8am – 6pm

For updates on AARP's presence at the Philadelphia Flower Show, follow @AARPPA on Twitter and AARP Pennsylvania on Facebook.

CONTACT: Jacklyn Isasi, (609) 902-6242, jisasi@aarp.org

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-returns-to-phs-philadelphia-flower-show-300808830.html

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
