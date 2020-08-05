Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AARP Survey: 83% of Global Executives Agree Multigenerational Workforce is Key to Growth and Success

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AARP released a new survey revealing global executives' thinking about the rapidly-aging workforce. Among the findings: 83% of global business leaders recognize that multigenerational workforces are key to growth and long-term success of their companies. Conducted in the fall of 2019 and the spring of 2020, the study surveyed nearly 6,000 employers in 36 countries. More than 70% of survey data were collected during the pandemic, a time when millions of older workers in the U.S. and elsewhere are unemployed, furloughed or facing uncertainty in their careers.

"As people live longer, healthier lives, they're also working longer – a long-term trend that presents a great opportunity for employers and people of all ages to reimagine what it means to earn and learn over a lifetime," said AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins. "Research shows that age-diverse workforces have a positive effect on employee engagement, productivity and the bottom line. It is heartening to see that business leaders around the world recognize this value, even as we've been concerned the pandemic could fuel ageism."

  • The survey found that over half (53%) of the employers surveyed do not yet include age as a factor in their company's diversity and inclusion policies. However:
  • 70% favor taking steps to promote unbiased recruitment practices,
  • Three in four (74%) would provide training and lifelong learning opportunities for older employees,
  • Two in three (68%) would purposefully design mixed-aged teams to leverage the advantages that both younger and older employees bring to the table, and
  • Over half (54%) are providing more flexible work arrangements, including teleworking. 

The survey is a continuation of the work of the Living, Learning, and Earning Longer Collaborative Initiative, a partnership between AARP, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the World Economic Forum. The Initiative was launched in 2019 to identify, share, and promote inclusive multigenerational workplace practices from around the world.

This survey was fielded to 5,998 employers across 36 OECD nations over two waves of data collection and represents only the responses of those employers surveyed.  The first wave of data was collected from 1,760 employers in October and November of 2019.  The second wave of data came from 4,238 employers in April and May of 2020. Each survey was completed by an upper-level human resources employee or executive.

About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarp-survey-83-of-global-executives-agree-multigenerational-workforce-is-key-to-growth-and-success-301106900.html

SOURCE AARP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:32pAKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES : Black Hat Presentation - Web Cache Entanglement
PU
02:32pITALMOBILIARE S P A : Relazione semestrale - Avviso su quotidiani
PU
02:32pCOMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Apresentação de Resultados 2T20
PU
02:32pITALMOBILIARE S P A : Interim Report at June 30, 2020 - Notice on newspapers
PU
02:32pCOMPANHIA ENERGETICA DE MINAS GERAIS CEMIG : AGOE - Mapa final de votação detalhado
PU
02:31pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Connected Logistics Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Almost 22% Through 2020-2024 | Increasing Need to Enhance Connectivity to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:29pEXCLUSIVE : 16 Republican senators back new payroll assistance to U.S. airlines - letter
RE
02:29pWHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:28pVANECK : Sees $3,000 or More for Gold
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group