Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AB InBev set to revive Budweiser Asia IPO with $5 billion float - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 04:02am EDT
Portfolio beer brands of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd are displayed during a news conference on the company's IPO in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, which shelved a Hong Kong IPO of its Asia Pacific unit in July, is planning to raise about $5 billion from a revived float, people with knowledge of the matter said.

AB InBev, which had aimed to raise as much as $9.8 billion in the IPO of Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd to help with its heavy debt burden of over $100 billion, aims to re-launch the float as soon as next week, the sources said.

It is tentatively looking to price the deal on September 23 and list the unit on September 30, said two sources who declined to be identified as the information was private.

AB InBev said in a statement that it was continuing to explore an IPO in Hong Kong of Budweiser APAC, two months after shelving the planned listing of up to $9.8 billion in what would have been the largest IPO of 2019.

Budweiser APAC has resumed its application for the listing of a minority stake of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, excluding its Australian operations, which the parent agreed to sell to Japan's Asahi Group for $11 billion shortly after the IPO was shelved in July.

Budweiser APAC declined to comment on the IPO details. AB InBev did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

The listing would be a boost for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange after Reuters reported last month that China's biggest e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd had delayed a listing in Hong Kong worth up to $15 billion amid growing political unrest in the Asian financial hub.

The development also comes after Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd announced a $39 billion takeover approach to the London Stock Exchange Plc on Wednesday that received a cool response from investors concerned about regulatory and financial hurdles.

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

By Julie Zhu
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 4.10% 88.9 Delayed Quote.48.02%
ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 1.53% 5181 End-of-day quote.23.39%
HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIMITED 0.33% 246 End-of-day quote.7.61%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE -0.06% 7196 Delayed Quote.77.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:07aUNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS : Change in substantial holding
PU
04:07aPREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Premier Asset Management Group
PU
04:07aKENNEDY WILSON : Revision of Memorandum for Provision of Real Estate Information and Other Items
PU
04:07aTIME FOR TEA : Unilever publishes full global list of Tea Suppliers
PU
04:07aIT'S GOOD FOR THE ENVIRONMENT AND EMPLOYEES : Audi trials new sealing process at the paint shop
PU
04:07aVERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces New Access Agreement with Scottish Government for ORKAMBI® (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and SYMKEVI® (tezacaftor/ivacaftor)
BU
04:07aResult of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds
GL
04:05aWACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER Acquires a Stake in UK Battery Materials Specialist Nexeon
EQ
04:04aCHINA LITERATURE : Webnovel marks first appearance at MIBF 2019, partners with TikTok
AQ
04:02aSIGMA KOKI : Notice of end of production of Aspheric Plano Convex Lenses (AGL-15/20)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
3BAT cutting 2,300 jobs as new CEO Bowles spurs changes
4AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : pushes back profitability target to fiscal 2020
5FTSE 100 : BAT cutting 2,300 jobs as new CEO Bowles spurs changes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group