Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AB Inbev's Zimbabwe unit ends cash plan amid govt opposition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 09:00am CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Anheuser-Busch InBev is pictured outside the brewer's headquarters in Leuven

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's largest brewing company Delta Beverages, 40 percent owned by Anheuser-Busch Inbev, said it has abandoned the plan to only accept hard currency payments due to crippling shortage of U.S. dollars after talks with the government and central bank.

Zimbabwe's reserve bank will try to provide the foreign exchange required by Delta to continue trading at current levels, the bank and Delta said in a joint statement late Thursday.

Earlier this week, Delta Corp said its beverages subsidiary will accept hard currency only from Jan. 4 to protect itself from a shortage of U.S. dollars in the country.

The African country adopted the use of foreign currencies, mainly the U.S. dollar, in 2009 in an effort to tame inflation, but a severe shortage of physical notes has left Zimbabweans watching the dollars in their bank accounts lose value compared with cash.

(Reporting by Alfonce Mbizwo; Writing by Joe Brock, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:17aEx-Credit Suisse bankers arrested on U.S. charges over Mozambique loans
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11aUK's Ofgem bans Economy Energy from taking on new customers
RE
09:11aUK shop prices rise at fastest pace in nearly six years - BRC
RE
09:11aUK house prices take pre-Brexit hit - Nationwide
RE
09:07aDecline in South Africa's private sector eases, fanning recovery hopes -PMI
RE
09:00aAB Inbev's Zimbabwe unit ends cash plan amid govt opposition
RE
08:53aOil prices rise by more than 1 pct on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
08:53aOil prices rise by more than 1 pct on China-U.S. trade talks, OPEC cuts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
2Bristol-Myers to buy Celgene for $74 billion in largest biopharma deal
3SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS, INC. : SALLY BEAUTY : Supply and Beauty Systems Group Expand Hair Color and Hair Care S..
4APPLE : Intense Growth Fears Pummel Stocks After Apple Cuts Revenue Forecast
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Advances in Cancer Drugs Fuel Blockbuster Deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.