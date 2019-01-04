AB Inbev's Zimbabwe unit ends cash plan amid govt opposition

Zimbabwe's reserve bank will try to provide the foreign exchange required by Delta to continue trading at current levels, the bank and Delta said in a joint statement late Thursday.

Earlier this week, Delta Corp said its beverages subsidiary will accept hard currency only from Jan. 4 to protect itself from a shortage of U.S. dollars in the country.

The African country adopted the use of foreign currencies, mainly the U.S. dollar, in 2009 in an effort to tame inflation, but a severe shortage of physical notes has left Zimbabweans watching the dollars in their bank accounts lose value compared with cash.

(Reporting by Alfonce Mbizwo; Writing by Joe Brock, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)