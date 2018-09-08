ABA American Basketball Association : ADDS 305 BALLERS TO GROWING ROSTER OF TEAMS

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has added the 305 Ballers located

in Miami, FL to its growing roster of teams set to begin play in November. 'This is our fourth team in South Florida,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman, 'and it is a team that should be a great addition to the league on and off the court.'

The 305 Ballers are owned by Ernesto Cambo, Principal, CPF Investment Group, a botique investment group with interests in real estate and affiliate services including finance, legal, construction and marketing. Mr. Campos is also Managing Member, Ave, LLC, a mixed use commercial project proposing to construct a 2.5 million square foot Master Planned Aviation Related Business Park.

On the basketball side, he is President of Miami East Side Sports, a 501c3 non profit organization that built an indoor basketball and training facility which trains athletes and he has also funded multiple youth travel programs and tournaments.

'We are very excited to be a part of the ABA,' added Cambo. 'Lots to do, not that much time to do it, but we'll be ready and