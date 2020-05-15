Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : ADDS ARUNDEL RAVES TO EXPANSION TEAMS

05/15/2020

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has added the Arundel Raves to its growing list of teams set to begin play in November. 'We've just added another terrific woman owner in Dr. Tahisha B. Brooks,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'Her wide and varied background should help make the Raves one of the best teams in the league on and off the court.'

Dr. Brooks is an author, mentor, motivational speaker, philanthropist, activist and business and community leader with over 25 years of experience as a business developer, international HR director, Sr. Technical Recruiter and client relationship manager. For 20 years, she has owned

and operated a non-profit organization, staffing agency, spa, nightclub/restaurant/lounge and currently owners a beverage company, Fortune 5 Water. The Raves will be operated under

Tahee Sports & Entertainment Company which will also own her WABA women's team. 'We're very excited about being a part of both the ABA and WABA,' added Dr. Brooks. 'My background and commitment to team building, navigating relationships on the job, career design, corporate structure, diversity & inclusion and work-life balance will all be evident in the way the Arundel

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 19:24:06 UTC
