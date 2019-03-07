Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : ADDS ILLINOIS PANTHERS

03/07/2019 | 11:39pm EST

ABA ADDS ILLINOIS PANTHERS

TO 2019-2020 EXPANSION TEAMS

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the Illinois Panthers located in DeKalb IL will be joining the league when next season's play begins in November. 'This is a great addition to our fast-growing North Central Division,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'Two excellent owners who should perform well on and off the court.'

The team will be owned by James Randle IV of Randle Academy and Brian Fleming of American Dream Tax. After four years of playing high school basketball at Englewood Tech Prep, Randle played semi-pro ball for the Lake County All Stars which led to creating Randle Academy, a player training organization. Fleming owns a successful tax preparation chain and will handle the business side of the operation. 'We are very excited to be a part of the ABA,' added Randle. 'We know that the Panthers will be very successful on and off the court and will make an impact on both our division and the ABA.'

Joe Newman

ABA CEO

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 04:38:03 UTC
