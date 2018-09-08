Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : ADDS KC GRILLERS TO THE 2018-2019 SEASON

09/08/2018

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that the KC Grillers have been added to the growing number of teams scheduled to begin play in November. 'This is a great addition to a Division that has been needing teams to help reduce travel,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman. 'We now have quite a few teams in Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. We think this one will be a good one.'

The team will be owned by Justin Craddock, owner of a successful Remodeling & Renovationsd Company, that has been remodeling homes in the Midwest for the last seven years. With a background of both football and basketball, Justin has wanted to own his own professional sports team, 'and now I have that opportunity,' he added. 'I am honored and greatly appreciative to be a part of the ABA with the additrion of the Kansas City Grillers and we will do everything we can to be one of the best organizations in the league.' For more information email craddock.justin@yahoo.com or visit www.abaliveaction.com.

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 18:26:01 UTC
