ABA American Basketball Association : ADDS MISSOURI CAPITALS AT LATE ENTRY INTO THE LEAGUE

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has added the Missouri Capitals to the roster of teams that will begin play in November. 'This is certainly a late entry,' stated ABA co-founder Joe Newman, 'but we are confident that the team will have enough time to do the things that must be done to have a successful season. The team is owned by Damon Cannon, owner of the St. Louis Spirits, who impressed the league in its first year last season with outstanding operations.'
The Missoui Capitals will be located in Columbia/Jefferson City, MO and will be part of the Southwest Region that features teams from Missouri, Kansas. Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. Cannon was recently appointed Division Chairman of the
north division of the Southwest Region. 'I am very excited to be adding a second team to the ABA,' added Cannon. 'There is so much great talent in the area and very good competition. I know the fans of Columbia/Jefferson City will enjoy seeing many familiar faces on our roster.' For more information, email dcannon2010@gmail.com or visit www.abaliveaction.com
.
