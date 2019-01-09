Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : ADDS WISCONSIN GAME CHANGERS TO 2019 EXPANSION TEAMS

01/09/2019 | 04:39pm EST

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has added the Wisconsin Game Changers to its record-setting expansion for the 2019 season. 'We are very happy to have this ownership group as part of the ABA,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'They are very experienced on and off the court having been founded in 2016 and been playing in another league. Most of their players have collegiate and professional experience and the team should be a great addition to our North Central Division.'

The Game Changers are owned and operated by Enspire365, a Christian-based not-for-profit sports and wellness company that trains champions for life with a mission to illuminate, illustrate and elevate a path that leads to life with an exciting new approach to improving health, strength and confidence though mental, physical, and spiritual fitness. 'We are very pleased to be as part of the ABA,' stated Enspire365 CEO Lisa Van Wyk. 'The Game Changers are more than just basketball; we want to be a shining light for good in our community and to use basketball as our platform to spread a message about the needs in our community and hopefully raise awareness about the issues facing today's youth.'

For more information, visit http://enspire365.com/wisconsingamechangers or www.abaliveaction.com.

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 21:38:01 UTC
