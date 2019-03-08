Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ABA American Basketball Association : ANNOUNCES BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP WITH THE HYPE MAGAZINE NETWORK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 01:00pm EST

The American Basketball Association is excited to announce a broadcast partnership with The Hype Magazine Network for the ABA Finals, April 10-13, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. The Hype Magazine began initially as a one-page newsletter with a focus on entertainment, urban music, and current world news. Today, along with its print and digital platforms, The Hype includes streaming television within its network distributed by UniverseNetwork.TV (Channel 72) and also available on the ROKU streaming television platform.

'I've been working with Jay and Jerry of the Hype Magazine for years and love their platforms and professionalism,' said Brian 'Essince' Collins, President of ABA Media and Entertainment. 'We're really excited for the new broadcast opportunity and to promote the league and entertainment on an established national outlet that understands our culture.'

'The Hype Magazine is excited to work with the historic American Basketball Association (ABA) from which such great teams emerged such as the New Jersey Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets,' says Jerry Doby, editor in chief of the Hype Magazine. 'Via The Hype TV, we look forward to supporting the broadcast of the ABA 2019 season finals as an official media outlet and are excited about covering the league far into the future.'

The Hype Magazine is a United States-based World News and Music magazine with a sub-focus in Hip Hop, Rap and RNB. Founded in 2002 by Jameelah Wilkerson and currently holding offices in Lawrenceville, Georgia - The Hype brand was developed initially from Urban culture.

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 17:59:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:14pWPEO Announces Significant Increases in Number of Contracts With Women Business Owners
PR
01:13pOil drops 2 percent as economic outlook weakens, U.S. supply surges
RE
01:13pMISSION READY : IIROC Trading Resumption - MRS
AQ
01:11pAMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:11pTECNOTREE OYJ : The District Court of Länsi-Uusimaa resolved to reject the petition of Viking Acquisitions Corp. for the payment of a supplementary share under the restructuring programme
AQ
01:10pELEVATE CREDIT : Description Annual Report
PU
01:10pCOCA COLA : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
01:10pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
01:10pHow to Spot, and Stop, Termite Infestations Before They Take Hold
BU
01:09pSCIEX : Honors International Women's Day with Donation to World Cancer Research Fund
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine
2INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
3888 HOLDINGS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY : Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings falls 18 percent as top bosses cut bets
4EMERSON ELECTRIC : EMERSON ELECTRIC : As trade wars rage, Emerson plots new U.S. expansion
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.