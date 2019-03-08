ABA American Basketball Association : ANNOUNCES BROADCAST PARTNERSHIP WITH THE HYPE MAGAZINE NETWORK

The American Basketball Association is excited to announce a broadcast partnership with The Hype Magazine Network for the ABA Finals, April 10-13, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. The Hype Magazine began initially as a one-page newsletter with a focus on entertainment, urban music, and current world news. Today, along with its print and digital platforms, The Hype includes streaming television within its network distributed by UniverseNetwork.TV (Channel 72) and also available on the ROKU streaming television platform.

'I've been working with Jay and Jerry of the Hype Magazine for years and love their platforms and professionalism,' said Brian 'Essince' Collins, President of ABA Media and Entertainment. 'We're really excited for the new broadcast opportunity and to promote the league and entertainment on an established national outlet that understands our culture.'

'The Hype Magazine is excited to work with the historic American Basketball Association (ABA) from which such great teams emerged such as the New Jersey Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets,' says Jerry Doby, editor in chief of the Hype Magazine. 'Via The Hype TV, we look forward to supporting the broadcast of the ABA 2019 season finals as an official media outlet and are excited about covering the league far into the future.'

The Hype Magazine is a United States-based World News and Music magazine with a sub-focus in Hip Hop, Rap and RNB. Founded in 2002 by Jameelah Wilkerson and currently holding offices in Lawrenceville, Georgia - The Hype brand was developed initially from Urban culture.