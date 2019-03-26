Log in
ABA American Basketball Association : ANNOUNCES FUSION

03/26/2019 | 01:20pm EDT

Indianapolis, IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced the newest arm of the league, ABA Fusion, which will combine music with sports as never before. ABA Fusion will be headed by multi-platinum music marketer and ABA team owner and CEO of Royal Heir Entertainment, Brian 'Essince' Collins. 'ABA Fusion is off to a great start with the announcement of its first project and partnership,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman. 'This has long been an ABA goal and we feel strongly that we have the right person to maximize the potential.'

'ABA Fusion will be releasing the ABA's first compilation album and soundtrack of the ABA, 'Coast to Coast,' added Collins. 'This will feature of today's hottest as well as up-and-coming rappers and singers just in time for the ABA Finals in St. Louis. The album will be distributed to all major stores and streaming platforms worldwide.'

ABA Fusion has partnered with international platinum production team, Anno Domini Nation to produce music for the ABA's highlight reels, promo videos, commercials and more. Anno Domini has produced for Coca Cola, Nike, Snoop Dogg and others.

'Anno Domini Nation is proud to collaborate with the ABA and ABA Fusion in providing high quality music for programming,' stated Anno Domini founder, Adrian Boeckler. 'With a strong background basketball, our mission is to accentuate and elevate the game for the players and fans.'

'I've known Adrian for years,' added Collins. 'This just seemed like the perfect fit for where we want to go with entertainment. I'm also really excited to be releasing the first of many compilation albums which feature not only some of the nation's best artists but some of our ABA family as well,.'

Disclaimer

ABA - American Basketball Association Inc. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 17:19:10 UTC
