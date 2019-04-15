ABA American Basketball Association : BUCKEYE SHOW ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION

BUCKEYE SHOW ADDED TO ABA EXPANSION

Indianapolis. IN. The American Basketball Association (ABA) today announced that it has added the Buckeye Show based in Columbus, OH to its record-setting expansion for the upcoming season that begins in November. 'Columbus is a great city,' stated ABA CEO Joe Newman, 'and having an ABA team there is long overdue. In Terence Coley and Sekia Broomfield, we have owners with great experience on and off the court. We really expect the team to do well.

Terence Coley is part owner and President of Basketball Operations. Terence played both high school and college basketball and also earned a degree in Sports Management, he has been involved in basketball on several levels. 'I believe that everyone should have the opportunity to reach his dreams which is why I work tirelessly to help gain exposure for my players to gain bigger and better opportunities,' added Coley. A native of Georgia, Terence previously owned an ABA team there.

Sekia Broomfield is part owner and has been a Columbus business woman and hair stylist for 16 years and has operated several businesses successfully. 'I am really looking forward to working with Terence to make our team successful on and off the court,' stated Ms. Broomfield. 'This is an exciting new venture and we are very pleased to be a part of the ABA.'

Thanks,

Joe Newman

ABA CEO