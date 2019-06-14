ABA American Basketball Association : Cities across the nation will join Brooklyn in celebrating the Life, Legacy and contributions of Brooklyn born NBA Hall of Famer Connie Hawkins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT

Mona C. Faison

Liaison Services

mcfaison@gmail.com

(718) 440-6941

Cities across the nation will join Brooklyn in celebrating the Life, Legacy and contributions of Brooklyn born NBA Hall of Famer Connie Hawkins

Brooklyn, NY-On Saturday September 14 the NBA, ABA, Pittsburgh Pipers, Harlem Globetrotters players, the Hawkins family, Boys and Girls High School, CC4Change Sports, Borough President Eric Adams, Council Member Robert Cornegy and the community will host three events throughout Brooklyn to honor the life, legacy and contributions of NBA Hall of Famer Connie Hawkins. The three events include the renaming of the St. Andrew's playground basketball courts in his honor, an art show lead by curator Andrew Nichols along with a community barbecue will be held at Hawkins Alma mater Boys & Girls High School

Connie Hawkins was an unusually talented athlete during his era and survived the bruising streets of Brooklyn, while navigating the unjust & racial system of the 1960's. He joined the NBA at age of 28 showcasing his talents and innovative style for the world earning him induction into the NBA Hall of Fame. His talent and charismatic style also led him to a guest appearance on NBC Saturday Night Live. During a recent NBA playoff game, the dominant play of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks has been compared to Connie Hawkins style of play in the 70's.

A red carpet Gala event will commence at the Brooklyn Museum celebrating Hawkins, and to honor a few people who exemplified Hawkins legacy in overcoming challenges to achieve a high level of success in their life. A few confirmed speakers includes Joe Newman (co-owner of the ABA and Dennis Page owner of Slam magazine. St Andrews Park is located on Kingston Ave and Atlantic Ave in the Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, and is considered one of the oldest and more famous parks in the borough. In the 1960's it was a playground to future Hall of Famers and basketball legends such as Oscar Robertson, Connie Hawkins, Roger Brown, and Marvin Roberts.

Join the Hawkins family, current and past NBA players, the ABA, Boys & Girls HS, Concerned Community 4 Change, the Honorable Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and City Council Member Robert Cornegy Jr., and the Basketball community across the nation to celebrate the man who modernized the game.

For more information contact James McDougal,(347-323-3844) Sabrina Carter, Stephanie Tabertus, or Rev. Johnny Howard(941-526-8833). Chris Smith (315-529-3486) and Shawn Hawkins(412-425-1417)